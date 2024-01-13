How to live your best summer

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

We catch up with Sheridan O Keeffe, assistant manager at Chemist Warehouse, on thriving during summer in Aotearoa.

Describe summer in Aotearoa.

The warm weather, going to the beach, swimming, the summer fruits showing up in the supermarkets, wearing Crocs everywhere, the beautiful pōhutukawa trees blooming, and so much more!

What are your favourite memories of the season?

I have many great memories of camping in the Coromandel. My friends and I would take the boat, kayaks, diving and ﬁshing gear, and travel up the coast to one of our favourite campsites. Usually, we'd spend ﬁve to seven days just enjoying the sun, sea and sand. Another memory is sitting under the night sky, wrapped in a blanket, watching the stars on a clear night.

Pexels "There is so much you can do at the beach aside from just swimming. Some of my favourite things are frisbeeing, boogie boarding and sunbathing (in a sun safe way, of course)," says Sheridan O Keeffe.

How do you stay ﬁt in summer?

I've recently moved to Hamilton, and one thing my ﬂatmates and I love to do is ﬁnd diﬀerent walkways and picnic spots around the Waikato. This usually includes a fair bit of walking, which keeps me ﬁt, but also just being at work keeps me on my feet and moving at a fast pace.

What is an easy, healthy dish to take along to a picnic?

Sushi! Although, if it's a hot day, you do have to be careful to keep the food properly cooled and stored. The great thing about making it yourself is that you can add any ingredients you want! My favourites are avocado and teriyaki chicken. It's healthy, it's delicious and it's easy to learn how to make. I would 100 percent recommend that everyone gives it a try.

Pexels Sheridan O Keeffe loves the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer range as it provides high SPF50 protection against the harsh New Zealand sun.

What do you love most about the warm weather?

The fact that it becomes warm enough to swim! I have always loved the water, and every year I look forward to the ﬁrst swim of the summer and the many, many more to come. Whether it's swimming in the ocean, a pool, a river or a lake, that ﬁrst swim of the season always hits just right.

What sun-care products from Chemist Warehouse do you use?

I love the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer range as it provides high SPF50 protection against the harsh New Zealand sun. It never leaves my skin sticky or shiny, as it has a dry, matte ﬁnish. The range includes facial ﬂuid or lotion and body lotion or mist, so I can be protected all over and not worry about getting burnt while enjoying the sun.

Pexels "The warm weather, going to the beach, swimming, and the beautiful pōhutukawa trees blooming" are just some ways to describe summer in Aotearoa.

Park or beach?

I have always loved going to the beach, especially having grown up on the Coromandel Peninsula. There is so much you can do at the beach aside from just swimming. Some of my favourite things are frisbeeing, boogie boarding and sunbathing (in a sun safe way, of course).

BBQ or picnic?

You can't beat a summer barbie with sausages, steak, chicken, potatoes and all kinds of salads on the side. As a bonus, leftovers can be put into a sandwich to take on a picnic the next day.

What do you love about working in the health and wellbeing industry?

Getting to interact with and help members of my community every day. Whether it's skincare, dental hygiene, vitamins or more, I love that here at Chemist Warehouse we are able to provide such a large range for our customers.

