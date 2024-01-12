Recipe: Vegan vanilla cupcakes

Grab a plate and dig into these yummy vegan cupcakes.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

These sprinkle cupcakes are the perfect celebration treat and a delicious sugar hit!

Makes 12 cupcakes

Ingredients

CUPCAKES

¾ cup almond milk

1 tsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup organic cane sugar

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

⅓ cup sprinkles

ICING

220g Olivani olive oil spread

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 cups icing sugar

1 tbsp almond milk

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a standard muffin pan with 12 paper liners. Add the milk and vinegar or lemon juice to a large mixing bowl and let it sit for a few minutes. Add the oil and vanilla and whisk or use a hand mixer to beat vigorously to combine. Add sugar and whisk or use a hand mixer to beat until combined and sugar has dissolved. It may splash, so be careful! Sift the dry ingredients (omitting sprinkles) into a medium bowl and mix together. Sift the dry ingredients (again) into the wet ingredients and use a whisk or hand mixer to blend until well incorporated and no large lumps remain. Add sprinkles and gently fold with a rubber spatula or mixing spoon. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin pan wells, making sure not to overfill. They do best filled three quarters of the way up. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. They will have only a very, very slight golden brown colour. Let them cool completely on a cooling rack. In the meantime, prepare the icing. Icing: Beat Olivani spread until light and creamy, then add vanilla essence. Beat until well combined. Sift in the icing sugar and beat until combined. Add milk, beat until combined. Ice the cooled cupcakes and enjoy!

Recipe by Kimberly Crossman.

This recipe was featured in the book Collectively Homegrown.

Elke and Nadia, the mother and daughter duo behind social enterprise Husk and Honey, share three plant-based sweet treats from their cookbook Collectively Homegrown, a community of recipes representing the incredibly diverse kitchens of Aotearoa. All profits from the book will be donated to Women's Refuge.