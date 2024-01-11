Recipe: Famous lemon loaf

Stephanie of The Vegan Treatory shares the recipe to her famous lemon loaf.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

This delicious recipe takes five ingredients and turns them into a scrumptious lemon loaf with a crumb topping and lemon syrup.

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

CRUMB TOPPING

¼ cup self-raising flour

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp vegan margarine*

LOAF BATTER

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, plus the zest of two lemons

½ cup plant milk, such as cashew or almond milk

115g vegan margarine*

200g caster sugar

225g self-raising flour

SYRUP

⅓ cup caster sugar

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

Method

Preheat your oven to 175°C. Line a small loaf tin. Make the crumb topping by combining the flour and sugar, then rubbing in the margarine with your fingertips to form a crumb. Set aside. Now start on the batter. Combine the lemon juice and milk in a small bowl and leave to sit. Meanwhile, melt the margarine and add it to a mixing bowl with the sugar and mix until creamy. Add the lemon and milk mixture and the lemon zest to the margarine and sugar, and stir until smooth. Then add the flour and mix slowly until fully incorporated. Pour into lined loaf tin, sprinkle with the crumb and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. When it's nearly done, prep the syrup. To make the lemon syrup, mix the caster sugar and lemon juice in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds, then stir again. As soon as the loaf comes out of the oven, poke holes all over with a fork, pour the syrup over and leave to sit in the tin to soak. This is an essential step that ensures that the syrup seeps through the cake and leaves you with a nice, moist, lemony loaf! Once the loaf has been soaking for at least an hour, remove from the tin and enjoy!

*VEGAN MARGARINE: A lot of the margarines you buy at the supermarket are actually vegan. Just make sure to check the ingredients! Alternatively, you can use a vegan product such as Nuttelex.

Recipe by Stephanie of The Vegan Treatory.

This recipe was featured in the book Collectively Homegrown.

Elke and Nadia, the mother and daughter duo behind social enterprise Husk and Honey, share three plant-based sweet treats from their cookbook Collectively Homegrown, a community of recipes representing the incredibly diverse kitchens of Aotearoa. All profits from the book will be donated to Women's Refuge.