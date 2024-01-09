Recipe: Vegan chocolate brownie bites

14:00, Jan 09 2024
These brownie bites are easy to make and packed full of nutritious ingredients - all while being vegan!
This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Loaded with good-for-you ingredients while still hitting that sweet-tooth craving, if it's calling.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup almond meal

⅓ cup raw cacao powder

¼ cup ground flax seeds

⅓ cup almond butter

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt

6 squares of 70%+ dark chocolate

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients except the dark chocolate into a food processor and process until well combined.
  2. Using your hands, roll the dough into bite-size balls.
  3. Melt the dark chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat.
  4. Roll the balls in the melted dark chocolate and place onto a lined baking tray or plate. Put the balls into the fridge to set for 30-60 minutes.

Recipe by Natalie Brady.

This recipe was featured in the book Collectively Homegrown.

Elke and Nadia, the mother and daughter duo behind social enterprise Husk and Honey, share three plant-based sweet treats from their cookbook Collectively Homegrown, a community of recipes representing the incredibly diverse kitchens of Aotearoa. All profits from the book will be donated to Women's Refuge.

Collectively Homegrown by Nadia and Elke of Husk and Honey, Key & Co Publishers, $49.99.
