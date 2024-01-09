Recipe: Vegan chocolate brownie bites

These brownie bites are easy to make and packed full of nutritious ingredients - all while being vegan!

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Loaded with good-for-you ingredients while still hitting that sweet-tooth craving, if it's calling.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup almond meal

⅓ cup raw cacao powder

¼ cup ground flax seeds

⅓ cup almond butter

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt

6 squares of 70%+ dark chocolate

Method

Add all the ingredients except the dark chocolate into a food processor and process until well combined. Using your hands, roll the dough into bite-size balls. Melt the dark chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat. Roll the balls in the melted dark chocolate and place onto a lined baking tray or plate. Put the balls into the fridge to set for 30-60 minutes.

Recipe by Natalie Brady.

This recipe was featured in the book Collectively Homegrown.

Elke and Nadia, the mother and daughter duo behind social enterprise Husk and Honey, share three plant-based sweet treats from their cookbook Collectively Homegrown, a community of recipes representing the incredibly diverse kitchens of Aotearoa. All profits from the book will be donated to Women's Refuge.