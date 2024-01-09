Recipe: Vegan chocolate brownie bites
Loaded with good-for-you ingredients while still hitting that sweet-tooth craving, if it's calling.
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 cup almond meal
⅓ cup raw cacao powder
¼ cup ground flax seeds
⅓ cup almond butter
¼ cup coconut oil
¼ cup pure maple syrup
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
pinch of sea salt
6 squares of 70%+ dark chocolate
Method
- Add all the ingredients except the dark chocolate into a food processor and process until well combined.
- Using your hands, roll the dough into bite-size balls.
- Melt the dark chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat.
- Roll the balls in the melted dark chocolate and place onto a lined baking tray or plate. Put the balls into the fridge to set for 30-60 minutes.
Recipe by Natalie Brady.
This recipe was featured in the book Collectively Homegrown.
Elke and Nadia, the mother and daughter duo behind social enterprise Husk and Honey, share three plant-based sweet treats from their cookbook Collectively Homegrown, a community of recipes representing the incredibly diverse kitchens of Aotearoa. All profits from the book will be donated to Women's Refuge.