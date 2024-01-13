Clean beauty that is endometriosis friendly

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Endometriosis is, in one word, awful. So many people, both undiagnosed and diagnosed, suﬀer in silence, pleading someone will understand, a surgery will help or a cure will be found.

It took me 12 years to get a surgical diagnosis. For as long as I can remember, I associated my pelvis with pain. I would dread each month, with crippling anxiety and pain so intense that doctors suspected appendicitis.

After my second surgery, my surgeon described my pelvis as "spaghetti" and said it was one of the most diﬃcult surgeries he'd ever performed, as he intricately removed the endometriosis and unwove the adhesions while attempting to save everything. My left fallopian tube was wrapped around a 6cm cyst and attached to my colon, along with adhesions and endometriosis penetrating my organs and ovaries.

I'd always thought I was living a healthy lifestyle by eating well, getting plenty of exercise and following an 80/20 diet. However, following my second extensive eight-hour surgery, I began to question a few things and shifted my focus from what was going into my body, to what I was putting on my body.

SUPPLIED Tanné Snowden researched what most impacted endometriosis and used this knowledge to create a clean alternative body care brand.

While recovering, I started researching what most impacted endometriosis, encouraging its growth and increasing its symptoms, aside from simply genetic causes, and I learned about endocrine disruptors. These compounds can mimic hormones and can be found in our everyday skincare, cookware, personal care, drink bottles and food packaging. Growing evidence suggests that cumulative exposure to these compounds could be linked to increased estrogen and testosterone levels, thyroid dysfunction, endometriosis, diseased tissue, cysts, reproductive issues, and worse.

After reading and digesting this information, I went to my bathroom cabinet to see if there were any products I should possibly throw away. I was shocked to discover that everything I owned, aside from three products, contained potential endocrine-disrupting compounds. This moment was a pivotal turning point in my life and completely changed my beauty routine and how I cared for my health.

It's this dichotomy of using personal care products to look and feel our best, while these products are often full of ingredients that are causing us harm.

SUPPLIED "Your skin is your largest organ, and 85 percent of it lies below your face. This large surface area can absorb more harmful ingredients than your face alone," says Snowden.

I was also left with ﬁve signiﬁcant scars on my pelvis, and after using everything on the market targeted at removing scars, I found nothing worked and most of the products were full of endocrine disruptors, known carcinogens or synthetic dyes.

I was motivated to create a clean, eﬀective alternative to reduce the appearance of my scars. The positive result with my own scars was the catalyst for the creation of my scar concentrate. I started giving the formula to friends and family and they kept coming back to me needing more of it and wanting it for other people in their life.

Your skin is your largest organ, and 85 percent of it lies below your face. This large surface area can absorb more harmful ingredients than your face alone, which is why my brand, Tronque, was created as an eﬀective clean haven of high-performance body care. It's about applying the same principles to our bodies as we do to our faces and giving ourselves a body ritual every day. My intention from the start has been to share what I've learnt and help others heal, by oﬀering endocrine disruptor-free products with the highest eﬃcacy.