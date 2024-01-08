Summer makeup is all about colour

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Delivering maximum impact with minimal effort, this season's makeup goes bold and bright.

Summer puts us in the mood for lazy days, warm nights, fun at festivals and picnics in the park. And the perfect beauty look that sits eﬀortlessly alongside all four? Pops of bold, bright colour that are super fun, a breeze to apply and stay looking fresh all day long.

Even when it's sweltering and you're sporting a tinted moisturiser or BB cream as opposed to a full face of foundation, a simple pop of colour will elevate your look from the beach to the bar and is a cinch to apply when the mood hits. The easiest way to do this is via a statement manicure hue and bright, beautiful lip look, but there's no need to follow the rule book and match the two. Instead, opt for a dynamic duo of any number of vibrant colours that take your fancy, perhaps pulling a shade from your outfit for the ultimate in understated makeup ﬂex.

UNSPLASH The perfect partner to a popping mani is an unashamedly bold lip.

The mani possibilities are endless when you dip into the range of Essie salon-quality vegan nail polishes, which includes a plethora of saturated shades. The go-to nail brand for salon professionals, beauty junkies, industry insiders, celebrity fans and style icons around the world, Essie oﬀers 1000 nail polish shades and counting – and embracing the power of colour is built into the brand's DNA. Essie believes that a pop of colour can empower you to step out and be bold, and a life lived in colour is one brimming with creativity.

The perfect partner to a popping mani is an unashamedly bold lip and Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks oﬀer statement colours that never sleep and deliver up to 16 hours of wear. This means they are more than ready to withstand all that summer parties, festivals and beach BBQs throw at them, and the vast colour range encourages you to unleash your inner MUA and get as creative as you like, depending on your mood.

Delivering a streak-free, salon-quality ﬁnish every time, Essie's top pics for a summer lived in colour include:

Frilly Lilies

A muted, mid-tone orange with coral undertones, this shade is

perfect for playing up a tan and the dream to dress up ﬁngers and toes. Complementary to so many skin tones and oozing long, hot summer vibes, this shade can be worn alone or combined with an equally bright and sunny hue on alternating nails for a super fun look.

Pencil Me In

Express yourself with this beautifully vibrant magenta shade that is deﬁnitely not your traditional take on pink. With its blue undertones that endlessly ﬂatter and inspiration is taken straight from the runway, the application is also a breeze thanks to Essie's easy-glide brush for a ﬁercely ﬂawless ﬁnish. This shade will work perfectly for coloured French tips or even an ombre look – the possibilities are endless.

(Un)guilty Pleasures

A rich emerald-teal green with blue undertones, this hybrid shade is designed to inspire a life lived with no regrets. Smooth and super pigmented, it's guaranteed to stand out, no matter where you apply it. Pair the above with one of Maybelline's Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks in ultra-chic Romantic – a pink with blue undertones – or raspberry-hued Pioneer, and you'll be living your best life in colour in no time at all.