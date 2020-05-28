Coronavirus: Couple get matching tattoos of wedding date, but now it's postponed

A couple had their future wedding date tattooed on their arms. Now their big day has been postponed. Photo: Alvin Mahmudov/ Unsplash

A couple from Northern Ireland have postponed their wedding, but will always remember the date they had planned to tie the knot because they got it tattooed on their arms.

Fionnuala Kearney and Francis Donald had planned to get married on October 16, 2020. But like many other engaged couples, they've had to postpone the celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately for them, the couple spontaneously got the date of their future nuptials tattooed in Roman numerals on their arms while holidaying last year in Turkey, the Daily Mail reported.

123rf A couple from Northern Ireland will forever remember the day they would have gotten married.

"Ever since Francis and I got together, I knew I wanted to marry him — so when he proposed on New Year's Eve in 2017, I was thrilled," Kearney told the newspaper.

"I had always dreamed of my wedding day, so started planning it straight away,"

The band was booked, the venue was arranged and the guests were all invited, but Covid-19 changed all that.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2017, now plan to tie the knot in April 2021 — a date that is not tattooed on their bodies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kearney said they looked down at their arms one day and realised "they said the wrong date".

"I have a few small funny tattoos that I've got on drunken holidays, so I wasn't too fussed, but it was the cherry on top of the cake. All you can do is laugh at situations like this," she told the newspaper.

The couple aren't the first people by any means to cancel their wedding due to the crisis.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cancelled their May wedding due to the lockdown in the UK.

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark has delayed her nuptials to American lawyer Matthew Kumar. James Middleton, Kate and Pippa Middleton's brother, has also delayed his wedding with fiancee Alizée Thimothet.