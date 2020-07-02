Bride and groom washed out to sea during photo shoot on a US beach

A couple were enjoying a wedding photo shoot at a beach in California when a giant wave crashed on the rocks where they were posing, sweeping them out to sea.

A romantic wedding photo shoot by the seaside in California turned into a dramatic sea rescue after a giant wave came crashing down.

The couple, dressed in a wedding dress and a white suit, were enjoying a photo shoot on the rocks when a giant wave crashed.

The couple were swept out to sea.

Lifeguards on Treasure Island Beach had to leap into action with flotation devices to save them.

An onlooker caught the whole ordeal on camera, and called for help as soon as the couple appeared to be in trouble. The video was shared by ABC News.

Screenshot/ABC News The couple were saved by nearby lifeguards.

The video showed two lifeguards dragging the bride out of the water and onto the beach, where her husband was already waiting.

The couple walked away from the incident without any injuries, ABC7 reported.