Warren Gatland's daughter Gabby weds at Waihi Beach

Gabby Gatland and brother Bryn on her wedding day.

Gabby Gatland, the daughter of British and Irish Lions rugby coach Warren Gatland, married fiancé Sam Stone at Waihi Beach at the weekend.

According to Wales Online, Stone popped the question to the Auckland solicitor one day after Warren Gatland guided Wales to a Grand Slam triumph last year.

“If I could live my life over I would find you sooner so that I could love you longer. Mr & Mrs Stone – 19.12.2020,” Gabby Gatland posted on Instagram after their big day on Saturday.

Gabby’s rugby-playing brother Bryn Gatland, who recently signed with the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 Super Rugby season, was one of Stone’s groomsmen while father Warren Gatland walked her down the aisle.

Warren Gatland coached the Chiefs in 2020 but has stepped away from the role for a year to resume his duties with the Lions, who will tour South Africa next year.

Clayton McMillan will coach the team in his absence.