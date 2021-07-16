Covid-19: Wedding date set, but managed isolation booking system might leave bride and groom stranded abroad

Campbell Thompson and Rebecca White have lived in the UK since 2016 and 2014, respectively. They were now trying to move back to New Zealand, where they're both from, and tie the knot in December.

A wedding date has been set, the venue and band booked, but there’s a chance the bride and groom won't make it to their own wedding.

The couple might not even be in the country.

A rat race for Covid-19 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spots was putting Campbell Thompson​ and Rebecca White’s​ wedding in jeopardy.

“It just seems crazy that two Kiwis would not be able to return home to start a new life in their home country,” Campbell Thompson told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No wait list, 'zero communication' for Kiwis stranded in New South Wales, unable to book MIQ flights

* Covid-19: Kiwis 'relieved' to make it home ahead of Melbourne lockdown

* Covid-19: Travel bubble with Melbourne on hold as Victoria goes back into a snap lockdown

* Logjam not a systems problem, says MIQ head



The Kiwi expats met in the United Kingdom and this year navigated the challenges associated with planning a wedding from the other side of the world. The couple settled on December 18 nuptials in Palmerston North, where White was from, to mark this next stage of their life together in New Zealand.

They booked flights to return home in November, but were going through the gruelling – and disheartening – process of finding an MIQ spot that either aligned with their existing flights or that they could buy new flights for.

Campbell Thompson, who moved to west London in the UK in 2016, had been trying to secure one of the coveted MIQ spots since early June and was logged into the website all day, every day. But every time rooms were released, he was beaten to the punch. He blamed computer hacks.

“On multiple occasions I have been on the site within a second, clicked the seemingly available date, just to get nowhere as it’s already taken.

Supplied Kiwi expats Campbell Thompson and Rebecca White have been trying for over a month to secure a spot in managed isolation for any dates between October and December.

“I struggle to believe real people are snapping up these spots as quickly as it appears, so it seems the protection against bots is failing and people are finding unethical workarounds.”

Automated scripts and bots were being used on the MIQ website, allowing those willing to pay or who had the technical skills to jump the queue.

Joint head of MIQ Megan Main previously said there were no plans to stop people using scripts that automatically refreshed the page and allowed users to browse availability quicker than regular users.

“These auto-refreshers still require an individual to be there to make the booking,” Main said. “You still need a person to fill in the captcha, and finalise the details,” she previously told Newsroom.

While officials were looking into updating the system, so details didn’t need to be filled in every time the page was refreshed, there were no plans to make the system fairer.

Campbell Thompson’s Auckland-based parents, Simon and Judy Thompson, were doing everything they could to help their son and his fiancée get home.

“[I] wish I was that tech guru ... who could do something for him,” Judy Thompson told Stuff.

“We’re relying on luck of the draw and fast fingers,” Simon Thompson added.

Supplied Simon and Judy Thompson have remained hopeful their son and his fiancee, whom they have never met, will be able to make it back into the country in time for their December wedding.

In between the sleepless, anxiety-fuelled nights, Simon and Judy Thompson said they were writing to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and their local MP, and even getting on the phone to talk to MIQ.

The poor booking system had let her son down, Judy Thompson said.

“It just doesn’t seem to be a very fair way of doing it.”

She acknowledged her family’s situation wasn’t life or death and there were sadder stories than theirs, but it was taking an emotional toll.

The Thompsons hadn’t seen their youngest son in a few years and were yet to meet their future daughter-in-law.

“We want to be able to give her a hug ... This wedding is going to be such a lovely occasion.”

Campbell Thompson and White were now looking at any MIQ availability from October, but needed to get through the two-week MIQ stay before their wedding date. The last day they could enter MIQ while still making their wedding date was December 3.

The couple had not considered postponing their wedding yet, and Campbell Thompson’s parents were holding out hope they would make it back in time.

“I can’t bring myself to seriously consider the possibility of delaying the wedding and our return to [New Zealand], so we’re not considering any alternative plan,” Campbell Thompson said.

Both White and Capbell Thompson were fully vaccinated.

“The stress of getting home is increasing by the day, and it’s frustrating when the vaccines should provide protection and allow restrictions to ease up,” Campbell Thompson said.

Simon Thompson agreed, saying vaccinated returnees could spend the second week in self-isolation.

Thompson said the last year in the UK had been “different”, but they had always felt safe. They were just eager to jump into this next stage of their life together.