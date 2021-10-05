Covid-19: Auckland couple refuses to let lockdown stop them from tying the knot

An Auckland couple has refused to let lockdown stop their wedding and has tied the knot under strict level 3 restrictions.

Newlyweds Emma and Tom Hunt became engaged in April and soon after, locked in October 1 for their wedding day at Kumeu Valley Estate.

Tom’s ring was already engraved with the date, they decided to continue with the wedding, despite being in level 3 lockdown.

“We just wanted to start our lives together,” Emma Hunt said.

“We didn’t want Covid to be the reason to stop us being together.”

Wonderferris/Supplied Emma and Tom Hunt tied the knot at Kumeu Valley Estate on October 1.

In level 3, weddings are able to go ahead – but with just 10 people in attendance.

No food or drink is allowed to be served at the ceremony and physical distancing is recommended.

People can only travel to weddings if they are within the same or a neighbouring region.

This meant Tom’s parents in Invercargill and Emma’s siblings, in the South Island, were unable to attend their big day.

Vincent Mills/Supplied Fewer than 10 people attended the couples wedding, with more family members watching on Zoom.

The Westmere couple celebrated with Emma’s parents, one friend each, their pastor, celebrant, photographer, and the venue owner.

Other family members tuned in from around New Zealand and Australia on Zoom.

Having never used Zoom before and with a lack of internet coverage at the venue, connecting their loved ones took a bit of time.

They ended up having to hot-spot off their phones to make it work.

Vincent Mills/Supplied Emma and Tom Hunt said they didn’t want Covid-19 to prevent them getting married on the date they planned.

Despite not being the day the couple had planned, they said it was “really special” to celebrate with just a small number of people.

“It was actually really nice because we got to do photos with just the two of us after because we had no reception,” Emma said.

“We had more time to do photos and were in no rush to get back to see everyone.”

They also decided to push the ceremony back by an hour and get sunset photos at Muriwai Beach.

Emma said the venue had been very accommodating, and would allow them to return for their reception in March.

The newlyweds were planning to head down to visit Tom’s parents in the South Island as part of their honeymoon when Auckland moves to level 2.