Mystery wedding photos solved: We meet the bride, 54 years on

On Thursday, RNZ’s Checkpoint asked if the public knew the identity of a mystery couple in some unnamed wedding photos.

Richard Hulse/Supplied Who is this bride photographed by Ian Hulse?

The photos were taken by photographer Ian Hulse, who has since died.

His son, Richard, wanted to give the couple pictured these precious souvenirs of their special day. But he needed help finding them.

“When my father passed away I inherited his personal archive of private, creative work that he did when he was a professional photographer. It also included a whole lot of family photos – stuff from the 1960s and from the 1970s,” Richard told RNZ’s Checkpoint.

“Recently I was looking through these photos for an image of my mother to scan and I found a little packet of negatives that was somebody's wedding that was not part of our family.

Richard Hulse/Supplied The mystery wedding photographed by Ian Hulse.

Richard thought, based on the negative, the mystery wedding photos could be from the late 1960s or early 1970s.

Since the story was shared, Janise Street got in touch with RNZ, and showed she still has the wedding dress. She talks to Checkpoint’s Lisa Owen in the video above.