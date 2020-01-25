New Zealanders injured by Christmas trees, bubbly and decorations this festive season

Sharp stabbing pine needles, strings of lights and glass baubles - what could go wrong? Close to 70 New Zealanders made ACC injury claims for Christmas trees and other decorations this festive season.

It's the most wonderful time of the year – but the hundreds of New Zealanders injured by decorations, ham and pavlova on Christmas might say otherwise.

Data released to Stuff by ACC shows more than 3200 New Zealanders have so far made claims for injuries sustained on Christmas Day.

Sport and recreational activities such as swimming were common culprits, but across the country 68 people were hurt by Christmas trees, lights or decorations and a further 47 copped champagne-related injuries.

More than 65,100 ACC claims were made over the holiday period – December 20 to January 5 – with New Year's Day accounting for the highest number of claims across the stat days.

Christmas lunches and dinners were also a source of pain, with 48 people making claims for ham and turkey-related injuries.

Supplied Christmas ham is something of a staple, but it's not without its perils, ACC injury claims data shows.

And dessert – pavlova, puddings and cakes – was the guilty party in 21 different injury claims.

Close to 40 people were injured using fireworks and sparklers over the holiday period, and 10 hurt themselves using Christmas crackers.

Fourteen people had made claims to ACC for injuries related to Christmas presents.

Across the country, more than 9200 outdoorsy types injured themselves playing sport over the summer holiday.

A further 550 people hurt themselves swimming.

123RF Champagne or cham-pain? Close to 50 people suffered champagne-related injuries this Christmas.

The most common injury claimed for over the festive period was lumbar (lower back) sprain, followed by ankle and neck sprains.

This was consistent with the past three years, ACC data showed.

Aucklanders were the most injury-prone, accounting for the majority of all injury claims made last Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The number of Christmas Day injuries was down overall compared with the two previous years. There were 3828 injuries in 2018 and 4294 in 2017.