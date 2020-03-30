Is your pet living its best life during the Coronavirus lockdown?

Libby Shaw's kitten Squeaks likes to keep her company while she works, while Philip Baker Sinkins' kittens Macaroni (right) and Cheese lay claim to one of the comfiest spots in the house.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had dramatic and far-reaching consequences for most, if not all New Zealanders - and that includes our pets.

With schools closed and working from home the new normal for many of us, our furry, scaly and feathered friends are also having to adjust to a new routine.

But are your pets living their best life under lockdown?

Are they stoked to have you home 24/7 or annoyed they no longer have the run of the place while you're out?

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Kiwis need to keep their pets in lockdown bubble too

* Coronavirus: Pets are self-isolaters' cute new colleagues

* 12 productive things you can do to feel better about being stuck at home

* Coronavirus: Five tips for setting up an effective home workspace during the outbreak

It's easy to think dogs will be delighted to have you home all day to scratch behind their ears and play with them, and cats are more likely to be miffed that you're cramping their home style or stealing their favourite chair. But what's the reality?

LISA HOGAN Lisa Hogan's rescue dog Buster was practicing his self-isolating skills before the country went into lockdown.

Has your dog got the grumps because it can't get any sleep with all this new indoor activity during the day?

Is your cat is loving the extra attention or not-so-subtley trying to claim your laptop as it's personal heated napping spot?

Maybe you have a feathered friend who likes to serenade you while you work or try to keep yourself busy at home?

Whatever your pet, and however they're coping with the lockdown, we'd love to see and hear about them so we can share the pet love and help brighten everyone's day.

Send your pet pics and videos to homed@stuff.co.nz - and don't forget to tell us their name and little bit about them.