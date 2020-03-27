Coronavirus: panic baking, a taste of how many New Zealanders live every week

OPINION: Based on the nation's current flour stocks I'm guessing there's a lot of panic baking going on in kitchens around New Zealand this weekend.

Cakes, loaves, homemade hand rolled pasta, sourdough and traditional white loaves of bread to sustain families and provide comfort in the weeks of lockdown ahead. Self-isolation is a home bakers nirvana.

Along with a love of words and stories from half a life spent working as a journalist, I also have a love of cooking. It was gifted to me by my grandparents who grew thriving vegetable gardens and always made everything from scratch.

Writing this my family is on day six of our lockdown. We self-imposed last Saturday before we had our civil liberties removed. In the past week surrounded by my four new co-workers; my husband and our three daughters, I have said many things.

"Don't try multi-tasking it won't end well." "Toilets aren't for lego." "Why are you naked?" "Please don't use all the cooking oil in your potion, I didn't order anymore in the groceries." "C'mon guys Vicks is not lip balm." "Ya, know. I don't think it's the teachers that are the problem." And, "do you think we'll get it?"

READ MORE:

* Recipes: Homemade no-knead four-ingredient and oat and seed bread

* Kiwi Bake Off judge Dean Brettschneider: Bake your own bread to save waste

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's cheese scones

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Panic baking, a taste of how many New Zealanders live every week (FILE).

Those last words were said with a dollop of fear. And there are many fearful and desperate people among us. Our social media threads show us how anxious we are and how hard many of us are finding it to #bekind. And behind it is all is fear and desperation.

Our six days in "iso" so far hasn't always gone smoothly. On lockdown day, which was our day five, I had to take myself out for a walk and give myself a stiff talking to.

We'd done "home school" and fun adventurous activities close to home in our bubble, but the day turned into what most Kiwis would call a proverbial show. That was the day I discovered if you let kids decide what they're interested in for the day and roll with it (within reason) life goes a lot smoother. If you like doing it too, so much the better. In my case that's baking, cooking or working in the vegetable garden which I'd thankfully started resurrecting before the world turned upside down.

Humour isn't cancelled, having fun with our kids isn't cancelled, learning something new (if it interests you) isn't cancelled. There are silver linings in this lockdown if you look hard enough. We are some of the lucky ones.

123rf.com A lot of panic baking has been going on in kitchens around New Zealand this week (FILE).

And while there are those among us that can afford to panic buy toilet paper, hand sanitiser, soap and bulk bags of flour, this lockdown is also illuminating the divide between New Zealand's middle class and the rest of our population unlike anything we've seen before.

In the weeks to come it is a sad reality that Covid-19 will also show some good people on good salaries what it's like to line up for a Government payment or subsidy.

Along with our home baking, we're being served a taste of how many New Zealand families live every week. Unable to buy the food they want to. Unable to go to the places they want to. Stuck.

The financial implications of Covid-19 for many among us are incomprehensible and people's desperation is more contagious than any virus. And in these desperate times it seems some of us are still looking for any loophole we can find to free ourselves from our isolation and carry on life as relative normal.

Fishing on the boat, hunting and searching for legal definitions of essential services. Interpreting the fine print to see how we can still move throughout our country and between our regions.

SUPPLIED You can find an array of yummy recipes online to try while in lockdown.

I don't suggest this represents all of us, but as our western counterparts have shown in Europe, in America and in Australia, the way this virus blooms, it will only take a few us to interpret the fine print wrong and we will have a real problem on our hands.

If you think the prospect of four weeks in isolation seems tough, try 12 or 16. The longer this goes on the harder it will be on everyone. Just act like you've got it and then decide what you're going to do.

And as for all those bags of flour. I'm fearful that once our isolation is over, and it will end, there will be lonely bulk bags of flour hidden in cupboards all over New Zealand feeding no-one but the weevils.

So please. Stay home. And if you have a bulk bag of flour hiding in your cupboard and some yeast. Use it.

Here's a simple no knead bread recipe that doesn't require anything but time. And we all have plenty of that for the next four weeks.

Ingredients

3 cups of high-grade flour

1 teaspoon of sure bake yeast

1 teaspoon of salt

1 ½ cups of water

Method

Wash your hands. Mix flour, salt and yeast in a large ceramic or glass bowl. Add water and mix until well combined. The dough should be shaggy and sticky. Cover the bowl with a clean tea towel and set it aside.

Let the dough rest at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours or overnight so you can bake it in the morning. It's ready when you see all the bubbles dotting the top of it.

Wash your hands and flour them. Get a piece of baking paper and lightly flour that. Turn the dough onto the paper and gently fold it into a round. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

While it's resting get a cast iron pot with a lid and place it empty in the oven. Preheat your oven to 220 degrees celsius. Once the oven is hot, carefully lift the risen dough into the hot dutch oven. Put the lid on and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for another 10 minutes or so until the crust is crispy. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before slicing.