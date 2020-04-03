Mum's coronavirus fears: 'I'm way down the list because of my terminal diagnosis'

A lot has happened since Kate Callaghan was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in November.

The 35-year-old holistic nutritionist has travelled to Mexico for alternative treatment at the Hope4Cancer clinic, and undergone chemotherapy.

Then the coronavirus pandemic happened. Now she's in self-isolation at her home in Lake Hāwea, with her husband Aaron, and their children, 4-year-old Olivia and 2-year-old Ed.

INSTAGRAM Kate Callaghan says her combination of alternative and conventional cancer therapies appears to be working.

Her illness puts her in a vulnerable position. But Callaghan admits she was initially "too blasé" about the threat.

"Because I'd had the cancer diagnosis, I wasn't scared of a virus. But the more I've learned about it… I'm not scared of it, but I know I need to be smart about it because of my compromised immune system," she said.

"And if our healthcare system gets overwhelmed and there's limited beds... if it's between me and a 67-year-old who's otherwise healthy, they're going to get the bed and I won't. I'm way down the list in terms of priority because of my terminal diagnosis. So that's a little bit stressful."

Callaghan first felt a lump in her breast last June, but doctors said it was nothing to worry about.

Months later a biopsy confirmed it was breast cancer, with a CT scan revealing it had spread to her lymph nodes and liver. Doctors recommended palliative care.

SUPPLIED Kate Callaghan is a holistic nutritionist, personal trainer and lifestyle coach.

Instead, she began hormone therapy, injecting her abdomen with a hormone called Zoladex to stop her ovaries from producing estrogen, which fuels her type of cancer.

She is also taking Letrozole, another drug which lowers the levels of estrogen in the body, as well as a cocktail of medications that are typically used for other conditions but can complement standard cancer treatments.

"Five months ago I wouldn't have taken a Panadol for a headache, and here I am taking about eight different medications."

SUPPLIED Kate Callaghan was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in November.

Callaghan said before her cancer diagnosis, she had been against the idea of chemotherapy. But she decided to take an integrative approach to her treatment, blending alternative and conventional therapies.

"I was set to do 12 rounds of chemo but I stopped after eight, mainly because of Covid-19," she said.

"I emailed my oncologist and said, 'what do you think, given chemotherapy suppresses the immune system anyway?'

"He said, 'no, I think you've had enough so we'll just focus on the hormone therapy'. So I only had to do eight rounds, which is good."

Callaghan said she has a CT scan booked for the end of April, but she already feels that the combination of everything she's been doing is working.

"I can barely feel the lump in my breast anymore, I can't feel the nodes under my arms anymore. I can feel my liver has shrunk significantly."

When she was first diagnosed, doctors gave her anywhere between three months and eight years. Now she tells them she doesn't want to hear a prognosis.

"I don't see any reason to know someone else's guesstimate of my life expectancy. Because it is just a guess. I feel good at the moment - I feel really good. I don't see myself dying anytime soon."