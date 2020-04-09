Coronavirus: Panic as a mother struggles to find formula for her baby

Pahīatua mum Rhea Hammond was down to her last tin of formula for her son William, but couldn't find any in the town's supermarket.

Panic ran through Rhea Hammond when she realised she might not be able to feed her baby.

The shelves of the only supermarket in Pahīatua, a rural town in Manawatū, were stripped of the formula needed to feed her 10-month-old son William. With only a few bottles left in her last tin, fear had set in.

"I don't care if I don't eat for a few days," the 38-year-old said, "but I care if my children can't."

"You feel terrible not being able to provide."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Baby William Hammond, 10 months, only had two bottles left in his formula tin.

Hammond desperately called supermarkets in Palmerston North looking for the formula. On her fourth try, staff found a single tin for her son, holding it for her until she could arrive to collect it.

Before looking for it, it never crossed Hammond's mind it would be difficult to buy baby formula.

"We're trying to stay in our bubble and me having to go to the supermarket more often is putting ourselves at risk."

Hammond has three high-risk family members at home, her sons William, 10 months, Angus, 2, and her diabetic husband Moe, 47.

She is cautions to not go out more than necessary to keep them safe from Covid-19.

"Having to go out of our local area creates a higher risk of contracting the virus."

Hammond wasn't upset with the supermarkets. She understood they were trying thier best to keep shelves stocked with essential products, but she was angry some shoppers appeared to be buying more than they needed.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Rhea Hammond is worried people are panic buying formula and there won't be enough to go around. She is pictured with Angus Hammond, 2, Moe Hammond, and William Hammond, 10 months.

"It's totally about people just looking after themselves.

"People are panic buying, but it's turing everyone else into a panic buyer as well. It turned into panic for me and that turns into a domino effect and I started panic buying as well.

"If there had been four tins there I would have bought two. Usually we only buy one when our tin is half empty."

Hammond feared parents would feed their babies watered-down formula if they were unable to find tins at their local area.

"For a child, even up to the age of 1 their primary food is milk."

Countdown has a limit of two tins of baby formula tins per customer due to demand.

However, it would be near impossible to police if several people fom the same family were buying the product or if the shopper of the family made frequent trips to the store to boost their supply.

Foodstuffs NZ spokeswoman Antoinette Laird there were no supply problems with baby formula, but there was high demand at New World and Pak'n Save.

"Our stores are limiting products as required and we continue to ask customers to be respectful and think of others. When parents can't buy much-needed items like baby formula it creates unnecessary stress and we don't want this to happen."