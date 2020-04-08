Nadia Lim launches lockdown cooking show

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim gives fans a taste of her new lockdown cooking show, filmed in her own kitchen.

The MasterChef winner and My Food Bag co-founder has been filming the special 10-part series, called Nadia's Comfort Kitchen, at home in Arrowtown.

Whipping up the show was a bubble effort, with husband Carlos Bagrie taking on cameraman duties and the couple juggling filming with looking after their two sons, Bodhi, 3, and River, 18 months — so expect some special guest appearances.

SUPPLIED Nadia Lim has been filming a cooking show from her own lockdown bubble in Arrowtown.

"Bodhi helps out a lot in the kitchen, so he features quite a bit," Lim said.

"Part of that was also so we could get the filming done because when they're together and not supervised, they just fight."

Lawrence Smith Nadia Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie.

In each episode, Lim will show viewers how to make three simple dishes using basic ingredients they likely already have in their kitchens, while suggesting plenty of substitutes.

"It's all super real. I'm literally just using up what's in my pantry and in my freezer. I've only been to the shop once since lockdown started so I'm just trying to use up whatever I've got."

Lim said she has already had a huge response to recipes she's been posting to her social media, and hoped to inspire people with new dishes to try.

"Lots of the recipes are for parents who are trying to juggle multiple jobs like schoolteacher, babysitter, as well as their regular jobs," she said.

"When I said yes to this, I said, I can do this but the recipes I'm going to do are barely recipes — they're more meal ideas."

Nadia's Comfort Kitchen will air at 4.30pm on weekdays on TVNZ 1 from April 13. Recipes from the series will be available on the TVNZ website.