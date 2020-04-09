Coronavirus: Games, craft and workouts - how interests have changed during Covid-19 lockdown

There's only so much Netflix you can watch while in coronavirus lockdown.

To bust the boredom, Kiwis are flexing their competitive and creative muscles to pass the time.

Unsplash For the month of March, in comparison with the previous year, searches for PC games skyrocketed by 400 per cent.

The analysis team at Picodi, a discount retail aggregator, used Google data to create a report of the most searched hobbies during lockdown.

For the month of March, in comparison with the previous year, searches for PC games skyrocketed by 400 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Tiger King and bread top Google search trends during Covid-19 lockdown

* Majority of Kiwis face broadband issues as usage rises during lockdown

* How have Kiwis' hobbies changed in self-isolation?

* Coronavirus: Internet use spikes as lockdown continues and Call of Duty upgrades

The peak in interest for online games was expected, seeing as Chorus recorded a spike in internet use the day Call of Duty released an upgrade online across three platforms - PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Board games and online games rounded out the top three with an increase of 355 per cent 223 per cent, respectively.

A theme of craft, creativity and the desire to learn a new skill also emerged.

More Kiwis were interested in learning about online courses, workouts, crocheting, DIY, calligraphy and home cleaning. Cooking and foreign language queries also made the list.

The analysis found, though not surprisingly, that some of the more popular searches from March 2019 - cinema, concert, theatre, dancing, photography, and home renovation - were down by 40 per cent to 81 per cent.

Thursday marked the half-way point for alert level four lockdown, leaving at least another two weeks to learn a new skill, take a up a new hobby, or work your way through the entire Netflix catalogue.