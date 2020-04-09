Coronavirus: Your pets are safe from the virus, but precautions still necessary in Covid-19 lockdown

They're part of your family and your bubble, but is there anything you can do to protect your four-legged friends during the coronavirus lockdown? And is it even possible for them to catch the virus?

International reports that a tiger, and a couple of pet dogs and cats have contracted coronavirus have caused alarm for some pet owners. Questions about whether they were safe, if they could actually catch the virus, and what owners could do to protect them flooded into one of Stuff's expert Q&A series about the virus.

The simple answer from veterinarians and experts in this field was no. There was no cause for concern at the moment.

Your four-legged friends are part of your bubble, but are you doing enough to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown?

"The occasional reports of such occurrence (two Hong Kong dogs, a cat in Belgium and the tigers in the New York zoo) most likely represent exceptions rather than the rule," said Magda Dunowska, an associate professor at Massey University's school of veterinary science.

The ideal was mirrored by the New Zealand Veterinary Association's (NZVA) chief veterinary officer Helen Beattie. She said the current examples of animal transmission represented "tiny, tiny numbers with no evidence of further transfer".

But that didn't mean you could let them roam freely.

The advice was to keep animals at home, if possible, and on leash when outside - unless owners had good verbal control over them.

The advice was to keep animals at home, if possible, and on leash when outside - unless owners had good verbal control over them, Dunowska said.

People who had tested positive for the virus or who were showing symptoms - a cough, respiratory issues and a fever - were advised to take additional steps and keep their distance from their pets as a precaution.

Beattie advised people to treat their pets like they would other humans in that instance, to limit close contact and not let them lick your face. She said, if possible, other people in the household should care for, clean up, and feed the animal.

New Zealand Veterinary Association's (NZVA) chief veterinary officer Helen Beattie said the current examples of animal transmission represented "tiny, tiny numbers with no evidence of further transfer".

Dunowska recommended these protective measures for all pet owners who were concerned, especially until more research was published.

"More research is needed to fully evaluate the extent to which pet animals may occasionally become infected with Covid-19 virus. Until then, it would be prudent to avoid close-contact activities such as hugging, kissing ... and remember to wash hands after interacting with one's pet."

The advice not to touch other people's pets while getting your daily exercise still stood.

That was proving difficult for people who came into contact with Wellington's famous cat, Mittens. His owner, Silvio Bruinsma, told Stuff most people had been made aware of the need to stay away from Mittens if they saw him out and about, but noted it was hard to keep track of the roaming Turkish Angora.

"He has managed to sneak out a few times".

Mittens' owner, Silvio Bruinsma, said most people had been made aware of the need to stay away from Mittens if they saw him out and about, but noted it was hard to keep track of his roaming Turkish angora.

"We have been clear to people in the social media group that people shouldn't be petting him and letting him into their house."

Bruinsma said the iconic cat was a very good "escape artist", but they were trying to entertain him and give him his daily exercise at home.

Dunowska also had her hands full with pets during lockdown. There were four horses, a dog, cat, and two bunnies in her family's bubble. Like Mittens, she said the cat enjoyed roaming about outside, but he mainly did so at night when he was less likely to encounter other people.

Prior to lockdown, adoption centres around the country were cleared out so there might be a number of worried, new pet owners during lockdown. Dunowska reassured these people that their new bubble mate would be fine and hoped these animals wouldn't be put up for adoption again at the end of the lockdown.