Coronavirus: Keep chocolate Easter eggs away from dogs during Covid-19 lockdown

An Easter chocolate binge nearly cost one pup his life and his family about $250 - this year, his owners aren't taking any chances.

In 2019, Bronson, a then-18-month-old boxer, "sniffed the eggs out" after his Waitakere-based owner Adam Gutteridge accidentally left them in a shopping bag on the kitchen table before leaving for work.

Choc full of caffeine and theobromine, the favourite treat is highly toxic to dogs. Luckily, Gutteridge's wife remembered the eggs, checked in on Bronson via a home security camera and saw him getting stuck into them.

ADAM GUTTERIDGE Bronson the Boxer pup on the way to the vet after eating 7 chocolate easter eggs.

"You need to get them to the vet pretty quick at that point. He's pretty good now, but if we hadn't remembered [the eggs were left on the table] it could have been quite different," says Gutteridge.

READ MORE:

* Staff given store Easter eggs as The Warehouse closes for lockdown

* Yes, you can still find an egg-shaped marshmallow Easter egg

* Resist shops trying to turn Easter into a second Christmas

* What your Easter egg habits say about you

The family had learned about the danger of raisins and chocolate through taking Bronson to puppy school. There they'd been told to rush him straight to the vet's.

Once there, he was given an emetic and brought all the chocolate back up.

UNSPLASH Keep these yummy things up high or in a closed cupboard, dogs can sniff chocolate out anywhere.

The darker and more pure the chocolate, the more risk it poses to your pet.

Though only young, Bronson was full sized, but even a small-ish bar of chocolate can mean serious danger to a medium sized dog.

Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include sickness, an increased heart rate, seizures and even death.

Gutteridge thinks Bronson had eaten about 250 grams at that point.

Before getting him to the vet Bronson became "really hyperactive", which was an indicator that something was wrong.

"It really speeds up their heart rate and he wasn't right."

"It was rough watching him do that. It's shocking. We're glad we got to him in time, but it's something you don't want to go through."

UNSPLASH Easter eggs can be dangerous if eaten by dogs during the break. Keep them well out of harm's way.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance paid out out about $56,000 for more than 180 dogs that required treatment for chocolate poisoning in 2019. Of these, the most chocolate-loving breeds were Schnauzers, Cavoodles and Beagles.

The most expensive claim was almost $1500 for a Beagle that wouldn't say no to the Easter bunny's gifts.

It's even more important to keep chocolate out of reach this Easter as people will be spending most of the public holiday at home, leaving more opportunities to accidentally leave it at paws' reach, SCPI general manager Anthony McPhail said in a statement.

UNSPLASH Sure they're your favs, but keep these Easter classics away from your fur-family.

"If families have an Easter egg hunt planned in their backyard as a fun outdoor activity during the lockdown, I would recommend making a note of each hiding spot so pets don't discover any chocolate later that the kids may have missed.

"Raisins, currants and sultanas are also poisonous to dogs so be careful if you see them eying up your hot cross bun as it will often have these ingredients," said McPhail.

Bronson is being kept well away from the chocs this year, instead he's "chasing chickens and doing all the stuff he normally does".

UNSPLASH Hot cross buns, packed with raisins, are a treat this time of year, but they are dangerous to dogs as raisns are toxic to them.

Vet and animal health/welfare services are essential services, so if pets consume any chocolate during this period, they can still be treated.

EASTER TIPS FOR PET OWNERS:

* Keep chocolate in high cupboards or locked away.

* A small dog weighing 10kg would only need to eat 60 grams of dark chocolate (roughly the size of a chocolate bar) to be at risk of dying from theobromine poisoning.

* For larger dogs weighing around 30 kilos, such as a Labrador, it would only take about 160g of dark chocolate (a medium-sized chocolate block).

* Take your dog straight to the vet if you suspect they have eaten chocolate. Your vet will want to know how much chocolate your dog may have eaten, the type of chocolate (bring the wrapper, if possible) and when they ate it.

* Symptoms may include vomiting, rapid breathing, muscle tension, rapid heart rate or seizures.

* The vet will typically give your dog medication to make it dog vomit and may wash out their stomach by feeding them activated charcoal. This will absorb any leftover theobromine in the intestine.