Coronavirus: Ethicist explains why society accepts 'burdensome' Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

A leading Australian ethicist has welcomed the debate surrounding Australia's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying scrutiny of the measures is becoming increasingly important as the crisis escalates.

University of Melbourne philosophy and ethics lecturer Andrew Alexandra said the demands being placed on private citizens by governments are, while understandable, becoming "increasingly burdensome" and at odds with the considerable freedoms those in liberal democracies are accustomed to.

Residents stay inside during a lockdown in Notting Hill.

Alexandra said Social Contract theory, developed in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries by philosophers such as Thomas Hobbes and John Locke, could help answer questions as to why we are willing to allow curbs on those freedoms.

"The function of law is not, in the first instance, to coerce us, but rather to help coordinate and direct our action," he says.

Streets around the globe are empty due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"In a charming phrase, Hobbes compares laws to roadside hedges, which 'are set, not to stop travellers, but to keep them on the way'."

"Obviously, it is in the interest of each of us that the harm of the coronavirus be limited as far as possible. The question is, what should we do to achieve this?

"Since we need to coordinate our actions, we should stay informed about the steps we can take to protect ourselves, and conform to government directions about behaving to limit the risk we pose to others. If too many people do not so conform, the government has no choice but to step in and further legislate, turning advice into law."

A woman walks past coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What were originally guidelines about social distancing measures and self quarantine measures have since been enshrined in law and enforced by police around the world. In the Australian state of Victoria, 92 people were fined for breaching lockdown restrictions in the 24 hours before 11pm Saturday (local time).

Alexandra said the state also has ethical responsibilities during the crisis.

"Most fundamentally, it must treat its citizens as rational, autonomous agents," he said. "So, it must provide clear, concise and consistent information and advice."

Alexandra says there can be grounds for governments to withhold information that may generate fear and panic, but this is not one of those times.

"This is not a time of military war where strategies must be kept secret, but a collective health crisis.

"It is our health at stake: we have a right to know relevant facts, and policymakers (have) an ethical duty to be fully transparent. Moreover, the public is only likely to support radical and unfamiliar new policies if they can understand the rationale for their introduction."

Alexandra notes that, even if we should act in accordance with government direction, the government remains our agent.

"We are still permitted, even obliged, to continue to assess, evaluate and - if appropriate - criticise its behaviour," he said.