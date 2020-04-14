Coronavirus: Tearful nights for mum struggling to feed her kids during lockdown

Struggling families will receive a parcel containing two weeks' of food, packed in strict conditions

A mum used to living off one meal a day says a parcel of food delivered halfway during coronavirus lockdown will make an "incredible" difference to her family.

The 34-year-old, from Manawatū, has five children aged 4 to 13, and feeding them all out of the solo parent benefit was always a struggle. After years of domestic violence, she said she was getting her life back on track and had plans to start her own business, but Alert Level 4 put those plans on hold.

Lockdown has made it even harder to feed her family, without the breakfasts and lunches available at school through programmes such as KidsCan.

She had been trying to make food stretch as far as possible: lots of toast and a cereal, a whole chicken that could be eked out over a few meals.

"I was only eating dinners to help," she said.

"As long as they're eating I can survive on a piece of toast or eat their leftovers."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Stocking the pantry is a struggle during lockdown, families say. (FILE PHOTO)

The one non-negotiable was all sitting down together to eat dinner at the end of the day.

She said she didn't make a "big deal" of breakfast or lunch in the hope her children wouldn't notice she wasn't eating: "They don't need to worry about that".

But the constant stress and worry about food got to her: "There's been many tearful nights.

"I feel like I'm failing them because there's not enough food in the house."

The food from Kidscan delivered last week would mean she could eat breakfast and lunch with her kids, she said.

The parcel included pasta, rice, canned food and baked beans, and she said it would last her family at least a couple of weeks, taking the stress out of the remaining time in lockdown.

About 3000 parcels have been delivered to families across Northland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, and Manawatū.

Another Manawatū mum who's on the list for a food parcel said she had struggled to stock her cupboards during lockdown. The past weeks have been "absolutely terrible," she said.

Her daughters, aged 9 and 12, are eating more while they're at home, and also used to get food at school.

Her food stresses are compounded by the logistics of grocery shopping. Her daughter has asthma and is considered high risk for Covid-19, but she's too young to be left home alone.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Parents say their kids are eating more during lockdown - especially because they're not getting food at school.

She tried online shopping, but no delivery slots were available.

"Every time I need to go somewhere it's compromising her health."

With two-hour waits for the supermarket, she's reluctant to take that risk.

"We're just making what food we have got stretch out," she said.

She said she's got a positive attitude but is finding lockdown particularly hard.

"This is the first time in 31 years I've ever asked for help. I don't like to but in these circumstances it's necessary."

To donate to the KidsCan appeal to feed families during lockdown, visit www.19for19.co.nz