'We still get on each other's nerves': The exes doing lockdown together

Most people would agree their ex is the last person they want to be locked down with for 24 hours a day, but one former couple who live in Wellington are making it work

Kitty and her former partner Paul, who were together for 14 years and have two children, 4-year-old Etta and 5-year-old Nikola, have been separated for over a year, but now they're back under the same - tiny - roof for the coronavirus lockdown.

The decision began as a practical one.

Supplied Kitty has been a solo mum to Etta, left, and Nikola for a year and has enjoyed having her ex-partner around.

Since Paul's apartment building in Newtown, Wellington, was red-stickered a few months ago - listed as carrying a high risk of death or injury in a moderate earthquake - he'd stopped having their 4 and 5-year-old kids at home, instead picking them up from Kitty's two-bedroom apartment in Karori to take them out for the day on weekends.

"He doesn't have a car, and public transport is just for essential workers," Kitty explained. That was going to make it difficult for him to see the kids for several weeks.

The arrangement looked good for Kitty, too.

"One of the main reasons I really needed him here was grocery shopping," said Kitty. "The new rules at supermarkets mean the kids can't come shopping with me, and online shopping services are totally overloaded, and expensive."

Guidelines suggested that Kitty should ask a friend or family member to shop for her, but her only nearby family member is her 70-year-old mum, and most of her friends also have young children. "I don't feel like I can ask them to line up for an hour to get my groceries."

So Paul moved in, taking over the kids' bedroom as his office so he could continue to work in his IT job. He sleeps in Etta's bed, and Etta sleeps with Kitty - "Which isn't that different (to normal) really," she admitted.

It's cramped, and although Kitty said she and Paul, who were in a relationship for 14 years, have remained "really good friends" since their split, the same traits that drove them apart are still there.

"It's exactly the same, we're really good friends but we still get on each other's nerves," said Kitty.

"I'm really messy and that really irritates him. I indulge the kids quite a lot and he doesn't so we argue about that.

"He's not a huge talker, he doesn't need to talk about everything, (and) especially now there's so many things to talk about - Trump, what other countries are doing about the virus, what Jacinda's doing... I want to talk about stuff and he just can't be bothered."

But Kitty found the knowledge their situation was temporary made their differences easier to deal with than before.

Natalia Sinelnik 123RF Kitty says it's easier to deal with the traits that drove her and her partner apart when she knows they're temporary.

"When you're in a relationship you think, 'This is the person I'm going to be with for the rest of my life, how are we going to get over this?' But we don't have that hanging over us," she said.

"All the things that used to annoy me about him when we were together don't annoy me as much because we're not together, it's not as high stakes. I don't get upset when he gets annoyed at things I do because, who cares, he doesn't have to like it."

Another of Kitty and Paul's fundamental differences as a couple was helpful when coping with little kids in lockdown.

"I'm the outdoors person. I set up activities around the neighbourhood and stuff, and he does the indoor computer activities," Kitty said.

"That would annoy me ordinarily because he's such a homebody, he doesn't really like going out and doing things, but now I'm appreciating it."

It was special for both Paul and the kids, who usually only see each other one day a week, to have so much time together.

"I think the reason the kids have dealt so well with this lockdown, they haven't really been complaining or misbehaving too badly, is because they've got both their parents there giving them all the attention."

But they understand the special circumstances and hadn't been asking if he can stay.

"My dad comes and stays with us sometimes, we have friends come to stay, so it's just like that. It's no big deal."

Beyond the groceries and help with the kids, Kitty was surprised by the benefits to her from having Paul around.

"It has reminded me that I like watching TV and movies with somebody and we've got the same taste when it comes to that sort of thing so it's nice to do that again," she said.

"It's been a really tough year doing it all by myself so it's been really amazing having a second adult there, especially someone who knows the kids so well. They're real ratbags and they can get a bit crazy he's unflappable and it doesn't bother him but I am quite flappable."

Three weeks in, Kitty had no regrets about Paul moving back in.

"(The lockdown is) kind of going quite quickly because it's the first time in a long time that I've had that kind of help," Kitty said.

"It's almost enjoyable. Kind of."