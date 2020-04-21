Coronavirus: McDonald's, KFC, Domino's - what fast food can you get next week?

When New Zealand moves to alert level 3 next Tuesday, restaurants will be able to sell food using contactless delivery or pickup services.

While that is causing anxiety for some restaurants, it's a relief to fast food chains, already set up with products, packaging and delivery systems designed to send food home.

JONATHAN BORBA/UNSPLASH Missed me?

So when will you be able to get your laughing gear around your favourite burger or pizza slice?

MCDONALD'S

Ross Giblin McDonald's will reopen the majority of its New Zealand restaurants on Tuesday.

The fast food giant has 170 restaurants in New Zealand, about 130 of which will open on Tuesday from 5am.

However, a spokesperson said Macca's couldn't promise a full menu from the get-go.

McDonald's used a large number of suppliers, each of which required different lead times to supply stock.

"If we can offer the full menu we will," he said.

The restaurants will be offering drive-thru, and delivery via Uber Eats and DeliverEasy in towns where the services operate.

KFC & PIZZA HUT

Ross Giblin We won't know until tomorrow when KFC will open under level 3.

A spokesperson for Restaurant Brands, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut as well as Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell in New Zealand, said they would announce their plans tomorrow.

KFC UK and Ireland recently asked fans missing their fried chicken fix to try out their own homemade versions, giving brutally honest reviews of their efforts such as "We're Kentucky FRIED Chicken, not Kentucky cook it in a lukewarm bath for 9 minutes Chicken."

DOMINO'S﻿

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Domino's will resume deliveries on Tuesday.

The pizza chain is working towards having the majority of its 133 stores open on Tuesday, with the rest following soon after as stock begins to flow through from its distribution centres.

They will be open 9.30am to 9.30pm.

Most menu items will be available, with the exception of stuffed crusts, thick shakes, and icecream, because it is too difficult for staff to maintain social distancing while preparing them.

Domino's, which has its own delivery system, is expecting to be so busy after lockdown lifts that it is currently recruiting 1000 new staff members.

CEO Cameron Toomey said he "wouldn't be surprised to see a 50 to 100 per cent increase on orders."

BURGER KING

Burger King will open on Tuesday despite the company that owns its NZ franchisees going into receivership.

While the group that owns the franchise operator of BK in New Zealand has been put into receivership, restaurants will continue to operate in the immediate future and there is hope of a sale that would keep them in business.

Burger King was hoping to open its 83 outlets on Tuesday but couldn't confirm that at time of writing.

"We've got a reopen plan in place that the team are working through to open as soon as we are able to," said chief executive Michelle Alexander.

Burger King would offer drive through and delivery, through Uber Eats.

SUBWAY

ANDY JACKSON All Subways in New Zealand will open on Tuesday.

The sandwich specialist will open all 250 of its New Zealand stores on Tuesday, with a full menu available from the outset.

The chain will accept orders through its app or website, and will offer contactless pick up in all stores.

Uber Eats will deliver Subway in regions where it operates.

﻿HELL

Rebecca Stevenson Hell Pizza planned to have all of its stores open on Tuesday.

The Kiwi pizza chain, which originated in Wellington, now has 76 stores throughout the country, all of which it plans to open on Tuesday.

CEO Ben Cumming said Hell was "aiming to safely offer all of our menu items."

It will offer both contactless pickup and contactless delivery.

BURGERFUEL

Supplied BurgerFuel will do its own deliveries.

BurgerFuel was hopeful that all 56 stores would open on Tuesday, though some would have menu limitations during the first week due to delays in supplies.

All BurgerFuels will offer contactless pick up, and some will also have kerbside pickup and delivery options.

Deliveries would be undertaken by BurgerFuel franchisees and staff as opposed to a third-party operator.

"Their margins are simply too high for the stores to be able to operate," a BurgerFuel spokesperson said.

With Melanie Carroll

*comments have been closed on this article