Coronavirus: How far is too far when venturing out of your Covid-19 bubble?

Depending on your circumstances, being stuck in the same "bubble" for four weeks during the coronavirus lockdown is either a dream or a nightmare.

You might be about ready to stretch your legs and branch out a little bit. After all, life in alert level 3 allows for that.

But how far can you really expand your bubble?

Let's have a look.

CAN I EXPAND MY BUBBLE?

If you need to expand your bubble a little, you can, but don't go overboard.

The advice from the Government is still to "keep your bubble as small as possible".

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF A family in Nelson look out from their bubble.

MY ELDERLY UNCLE LIVES ALONE, CAN HE COME AND JOIN OUR FAMILY BUBBLE?

Yes, bubble expansion includes bringing in close family and isolated people.

MY CHILD WILL BE IN A BUBBLE AT SCHOOL, DOES THAT MEAN I'M IN A BUBBLE WITH THE PARENTS?

At schools and ECE centres, children will be in bubbles of 10 to begin with (potentially 20 if processes are running smoothly). They aren't allowed to mix between bubbles.

The guidelines from the Ministry of Education requires ECE centres to create drop off and pick up points at the door to limit the number of people entering the site.

If other parents at the school or ECE centre aren't close family or someone who was very isolated, they shouldn't really be in your bubble. You should keep 2m away from anyone outside of your bubble.

I JOINED MY FAMILY BUBBLE WHEN I WENT HOME FROM UNI, CAN I MOVE TO JOIN MY UNI HALL BUBBLE?

Unfortunately not. The Ministry of Education is not allowing anyone who left their university hall prior to lockdown to return in level 3.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday: "If students went home to join their family bubble, they must stay home. They cannot return to student accommodation whilst we are at alert level 3."

CAN I GO AND HAVE A DRINK WITH MY NEIGHBOUR WHO LIVES ALONE?

Supporting isolated people is one of the approved reasons you can expand your bubble in alert level 3, according to the Government's Covid-19 website.

However, it is important to note extended bubbles need to be protected too, and you should only include people if it is safe enough to do so.

I WAS SEPARATED FROM MY FAMILY BEFORE LOCKDOWN, CAN I TRAVEL HOME IN LEVEL 3?

If you were in the wrong place when lockdown began four weeks ago, you're allowed to move through the country to get home during level 3. But you should only move once and in one direction.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty If you were in the wrong place when lockdown began four weeks ago, you're allowed to move through the country to get home during level 3. But you can only move once and in one direction.

If you're questioned by police or other authorities while travelling, you need to be able to clearly explain your reasons for travelling and how it complies with level 3 rules.

You will need to carry documentation like proof of address for a residence or business, a tenancy agreement, or a letter from your employer.

WHAT HAPPENS IF SOMEONE IN MY BUBBLE GETS SICK?

If someone in your immediate bubble falls ill, they should be isolated within the home. Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 is encouraged to seek medical advice and be tested for the virus.

IF I CAN CHECK ON MY NEIGHBOUR, CAN I GO VISIT MY FRIENDS?

Guidance from the Government rules against inviting friends over or visiting them. Any social visitors – whether they're friends or family – shouldn't be entering your home in level 3.

I DON'T FEEL SAFE IN MY BUBBLE, AM I ALLOWED TO LEAVE?

If your bubble is unsafe for you, you are allowed to leave it and seek help.

Here's the advice from the Government: "If possible, ask a trusted neighbour or friend for help, then call police or Women's Refuge."

Where victims of domestic violence can get help:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history.

If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women's Refuge (For women and children) - 0800 733 843.

Shine (For men and women) - free call 0508-744-633 between 9am and 11pm.

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for mental health support from a trained counsellor

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 111.

CAN I GET FRIENDS OR FAMILY TO LOOK AFTER MY KIDS IN LEVEL 3?

Yes, shared care of your kids is allowed and encouraged in level 3, if it's an option over sending them to school or ECE.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said parents should widen their bubbles and ask aunts and uncles to take on the role of home schooling if they needed to return to work.

"In some cases, it is also going to be possible, as families look to slightly enlarge their bubble, for them to be sharing care arrangements across other close relatives so those children can stay at home if they do not need to go back.

"I would certainly encourage that. So if you are enlarging your bubble slightly, by bringing in an auntie or an uncle or someone else who could be at home with the children – who is working from home anyway – that would be a good arrangement."

MY PARTNER AND I SHARE CUSTODY OF OUR KIDS, CAN THEY MOVE BETWEEN HOUSES?

This was allowed in level 4 lockdown and will continue in level 3.

The guidance from the Government is that children in shared custody arrangements can move between households in the same community.