Coronavirus: Police mirror PM's praise for Ōtāhuhu station cleaner Rose

The Prime Minister says she hopes the recognition for cleaners will continue beyond the lockdown.

Police in Auckland have sung the praises of one of their cleaners, Rose, two days after she received a special mention from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her work during the coronavirus pandemic.

At her daily media briefing on Wednesday, Ardern gave a special mention to all the hardworking cleaners helping the country prepare to move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 next week.

Ardern said some businesses whose staff were able to return to work would be using the next few days to prepare for that, and cleaning workplaces was part of those preparations.

"So today my thanks and appreciation goes to our cleaners," she said.

"I've had many letters during our lockdown outlining their essential work during Alert Level 4. Such as from another essential business, a meat processor, crediting their cleaners as a core part of their success in continuing to move products around the country for New Zealanders."

NZ Police Rose, who works as a cleaner at the Ōtāhuhu Police station, received a shout-out from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her daily press conference on Wednesday.

The prime minister then made a special mention to a cleaner by the name of Rose at the Ōtāhuhu Police Station.

"These are our essential workers and I hope we continue to recognise them as that long after this pandemic has passed.

"Thank you for keeping us safe," Ardern said.

NZ Police Counties Manukau Police said it was proud of Rose for working hard to keep the station clean and safe, adding she is "a friend to everyone".

On Thursday, Counties Manukau Police posted about the shout-out on its Facebook page.

The post mirrored Ardern's appreciation of Rose, who has been working 13-hour days to keep everyone "clean and safe" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really value Rose along with everyone else who come to work each day to look after us and enable us to work in our communities," the post read.

"Rose is a friend to everyone at Ōtāhuhu Station and we couldn't be more proud of her."