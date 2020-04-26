Coronavirus: Snaps of Covid-19 lockdown life with children from around the world

These are extraordinary times. The lives of children all over the world are being turned upside down as health systems buckle, borders close, and schools and businesses shutter under the pressure of the global health crisis.

All children are affected by the pandemic, but the most vulnerable children are disproportionately affected. We must act now to support each other. Covid-19 binds us together. Solidarity binds us together.

Photographers in countries around the world are at home with their families in lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. These are some of their stories as they turn their lenses on themselves and their families.

READ MORE:

* Why Stuff is working with Unicef NZ

* Coronavirus: Humanitarian group turns its aid to New Zealand families

* What children want to know about coronavirus

This article was supplied as part of Stuff's partnership with Unicef NZ. Unicef stands up for every child so they can have a childhood. Find out more at unicef.org.nz