Coronavirus: KFC limited level 3 menu bringing back box meals, lunch deals and buckets

For those who are having an internal debate about which take away to order first when the coronavirus alert level 4 - here's some information to make your decision even harder.

KFC released its limited menu available across the country when it reopens under alert level 3.

Meal deals and buckets ruled the roost for the menu. The deluxe quarter pack with three pieces of chicken, coleslaw, a bread roll and Moro bar; and the family feast, including 10 pieces of chicken, potato and gravy, chips and a drink, were both on the menu.

There was also a dinner for two, a jumbo bucket, and Colonel's Dinner up for grabs, as well as the brand's crowd favourite snack boxes and Wicked Wings.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: KFC, Pizza Hut owner asks staff to accept reduced hours or face redundancy

* Coronavirus: Food delivery services on offer under Covid-19 level 3 lockdown

* Coronavirus: KFC will start serving fried chicken next week, but not all stores open at once

The government's loosened restrictions in alert level 3 allows for non-essential businesses to resume trading.

The limited menu allows the fast food outlet to "easily ensure safe social distancing" in the kitchen," the company's chief executive Russel Creedy previously said.

So when will KFC be open?

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The deluxe quarter pack with three pieces of chicken, coleslaw, a bread roll and Moro bar included; and the family feast, including 10 pieces of chidken, potato and gravy, chips and a drink, were on the menu.

KFC, along with its sister brands Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell, were taking a phased approach to re-opening after lockdown.

Over 200 outlets across the country needed to get the sign off from Creedy.

A spokesperson for the brands in NZ said he wasn't sure if this would kick off next Tuesday when level 4 lockdown was lifted.

The one Taco Bell in New Zealand, located in New Lynn, Auckland, would not immediately open under level 3, though plans were in place to get it trading.