'It just feels wrong': New Zealand's Fittest Man Luke Fiso is ditching CrossFit over CEO's racist comments

Te Karere met with Luke Fisco, who secured himself a ticket to the CrossFit Games.

Luke Fiso is New Zealand's Fittest Man.

He's been crowned national men's CrossFit champion five times and has competed for the title of Fittest Man on Earth at the annual CrossFit games. He currently stands as the 63rd ranked men's CrossFitter in the world.

Stuff Luke Fiso is the NZ CrossFit champ and owner of Instinct Fitness. He has decided to drop the CrossFit branding from his gym over racist comments from the company's founder.

For the last six years, he has owned and operated Instinct Fitness, a CrossFit gym in Thorndon, Wellington. He has lived and breathed CrossFit, both as a competitor and as a coach dedicated to helping people get stronger and faster.

Now, he says the company has betrayed his values, after insensitive comments from the CrossFit founder Greg Glassman about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matters movement.

Last week, Glassman responded "Floyd-19" to a tweet sent by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which linked health issues with racism.

Glassman added: "Your failed model (sic) quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks!"

Glassman made further controversial comments in private Zoom call with gym owners, reported by Buzzfeed News, saying:

“We're not mourning for George Floyd – I don't think me or any of my staff are... I don’t think that there’s a general mourning for Floyd in any community.”

Dominion-Post Fiso says he had doubted Glassman's leadership for a long time.

He also shared a baseless conspiracy theory that Floyd had been murdered due to his involvement in a counterfeit money ring.

The comments spurred an exodus of more than 1000 gyms worldwide, including 14 in New Zealand, and led to major sponsor Reebok pulling the plug on their partnership.

Fiso said he has had doubts about Glassman's leadership for several years on a number of business-level issues as well, but these comments were the tipping point.

"It got to the point where I thought, why are we doing this, and are we supporting the wrong person? It just doesn't feel right to me," he said.

"I'm Māori and Samoan. Looking at the racial issues that were occurring over in the States, I have some personal experience with that here in New Zealand, with my friends and family. I felt strongly for the movement that they were pushing for.

"I'm not saying that Greg Glassman is racist, but there's an underlying thing there, which we also have in New Zealand, of racial tones and certain behaviours. It's very uncomfortable."

In a post on Instagram, he announced Instinct Fitness would scrap all CrossFit branding, saying: "We as an organisation were disgusted by the divisive and insensitive post... we can no longer line the pockets of a man whose values do not align with ours."

On Wednesday, Glassman announced he would step down as CEO, but Fiso says it "doesn't mean anything," as he will still retain ownership of the company.

CrossFit gyms are not franchises but are instead fully independent gyms who pay a yearly affiliation fee in order to use the "CrossFit" name. CrossFit HQ also runs paid certification courses for coaches.

While Glassman is credited with inventing the CrossFit methodology, which combines Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics, and high-intensity interval training, there is nothing proprietary about the workouts.

"I still see the value of CrossFit," Fiso said.

"I do think it's a good system. The methodology and training is useful.

"But when you promote yourself as an inclusive, community-driven company who cares about everyone who walks in tech door, regardless of what you look like or where you come from, then I think you have a duty.

"I think CrossFit had to say something, not only because of the values they had as a company, but people within CrossFit were openly challenging them to speak out, and they didn't. To me, that showed where they stood."

Going forward without the CrossFit branding will be a challenge.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Over 1000 CrossFit gyms worldwide have unaffiliated.

It's the most common Google search term people use to find his website, and it's a brand which most people have at least some awareness off, but he hopes loyal members will stand with him.

"Speaking to the members, everyone was really supportive. It's a lot more about the community that we have and the style of training that we do. They were kind enough to say that a big part of that was me and the other coaches. They don't really care about the word 'CrossFit' being attached to it."

As the New Zealand National Champion, Fiso earned an invitation to the 2020 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. It would have been his second time competing, after placing 52nd in 2019.

Due to Covid-19, this year's Games are being scaled back and will now only feature the top 20 ranked athletes, meaning Fiso lost his invitation. But he says that even if that hadn't happened, he would now refuse to compete.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Instinct Fitness will continue to do CrossFit-style training, but without any connection to the company.

"If I still had my invite and this came up, I would have straight away declined. As much as I love competing, it's just not worth it. I feel really strongly about this issue.

"To go to the CrossFit games and compete and say 'Oh nevermind, I'm just here to work out' just feels wrong."

A number of other high-level CrossFitters have also announced plans to boycott the Games. Among them are Noah Olsen, the 2019 men's runner-up, and Chandler Smith, the sport's highest-ranked black athlete.

Three-time defending Fittest Woman on Earth, Australian Tia-Clair Toomey said her "future with CrossFit is unclear."

New Zealander Jamie Simmonds (nee Greene), who placed third in the 2019 Games, has not announced whether she plans to compete in 2020, but has posted on Instagram in support of Black Lives Matters, and shared a post from one of her sponsors, Wit Fitness, announcing it would unaffiliate.