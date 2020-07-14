Coronavirus: Cases of 'Broken Heart Syndrome' increased during Covid-19 pandemic

The number of cases of “Broken Heart Syndrome” have increased during the course of the coronavirus pandemic, research shows.

The syndrome, which is technically called stress cardiomyopathy, is a heart condition that is usually brought on by intense physical or emotional stress, such as grief after the death of a loved-one.

It often has symptoms similar to that of a heart attack, including chest pain and shortness of breath. Although it can be deadly, many patients can also recover quickly with treatment.

During the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cases of “Broken Heart Syndrome” increased in the US.

Experts have seen an increase in "Broken Heart Syndrome" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Jama Network found that psychological, social, and economic stress related to the pandemic was associated with an increased incidence of stress cardiomyopathy.

As part of the study, researchers looked at 1914 acute coronary syndrome patients in Cleveland, US, who underwent a procedure called coronary arteriography – which involves dye being injected into the patient’s arteries.

The researchers then compared the patients who experienced the syndrome during the pandemic, to patients who experienced it at times before the pandemic hit.

It found that there was an increased incidence of 7.8 per cent of stress cardiomyopathy during the pandemic, compared with pre-pandemic incidences that ranged between 1.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

The authors wrote that, to their knowledge, the study was the first to investigate the association of the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy with the psychological, social, and economic stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This cohort study found a significant increase in the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, no patients with stress cardiomyopathy were found to have Covid-19, suggesting an indirect, psychological, social, and economic pandemic-related stress mechanism behind the disease process.”

Those included in the study were based in the state of Ohio. The authors state that further research was needed to be able to look at regional differences.

Over the years, doctors have documented numerous cases of pairs of husbands and wives and parents and children dying shortly after one another. It’s thought the syndrome could be partly to blame.