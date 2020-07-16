We shouldn't use the word 'breakdown' when talking about Todd Muller - experts

The language used to describe the circumstances around former National Party leader Todd Muller’s resignation could contribute to the stigma around mental illness, experts say.

Muller announced on Tuesday he was stepping down as leader, saying in a statement the role had taken a toll on him personally and this had become “untenable from a health perspective”.

While Muller has not made any further comment, colleagues and political commentators have said Muller experienced a “breakdown”.

But psychologists say the word “breakdown” is old-fashioned and unhelpful and should not be used when talking about mental health.

“I think it’s something we should be scrubbing from our vocabulary,” Victoria University of Wellington clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland said.

Sutherland said the word was so vague it didn't contribute to any kind of understanding of mental health.

“It could refer to a period of acute anxiety, it could refer to a period of depression, it could refer to something like a psychotic or manic episode – it’s so wide that you really have no idea.”

Without knowing specifics, people should avoid speculating on someone else’s wellbeing, Sutherland said.

“I think it continues on the artificial distinction between physical health and mental health – it somehow sections mental health off as this different thing that we should name specifically,” he said.

“If we try and get this sense of health being a holistic term, it could mean something emotionally, mentally, or physically – it’s just your health in general.”

University of Otago senior research fellow and clinical lecturer in the Department of Psychological Medicine, Sarah Gordon, agreed that because Muller referred to “health” concerns, that should be respected by others speaking about his situation.

“I think it’s really important that people are able to frame or define for themselves what’s going on for them,” she said.

Like many labels associated with mental health, “breakdown” had negative connotations, she said.

“It suggests that someone is ‘broken’ and therefore the perception that someone needs to be ‘fixed’ in some way,” she said.

”There’s still a huge amount of stigma and discrimination in this area.”