Rocking harmonica virtuoso, 90, says: 'Rinse the purple out of your hair and start living again'

Virtuoso harmonica player Coral Trimmer, 90, has dusted off her instrument for one last performance of a piece that was composed for her in the 60s.

It was the Great Depression when Coral Trimmer blew her first harmonica notes – currently, in the year of the great pandemic, she leans back, releases a long growl.

Life has been a series of comebacks and premature retirements, but now, 85 years after first picking up her instrument, she is hitting the stage, again.

Trimmer, 90, virtuoso harmonica player, spoke to Stuff about life, death, ditching pottery and the inescapable instrument in her life.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Coral Trimmer, a 90-year-old virtuoso harmonica player.

The Paekākāriki woman will return to the stage in August alongside the Kāpiti Concert Orchestra for a concerto composed for her by New Zealand’s Dorothea Franchi: its first public performance in 60 years.

Trimmer brandished a permanently crooked index finger. When she was young she quit pursuing the piano and violin as serious instruments after sports injuries. She could still play, but she wasn’t into mediocrity, she said.

Instead, she turned to the harmonica, launching a successful international career.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Coral Trimmer’s latest harmonica, ready to play.

Her first harmonica came from her dad, Charlie Trimmer, a musician himself.

On her fifth birthday he bought her the harmonica, just a little one – she cupped her hands like she was holding a baby bird, showing its size – “no sharps or flats”.

“It almost feels as though it’s connected to your soul. I don't divide myself from this when I’m playing, because you can’t. Does this sound crazy?”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff “It almost feels as though it’s connected to your soul,” says Trimmer.

It was 1935.

Trimmer’s first retirement as a professional harmonica player was in her 30s, after returning to New Zealand and deciding she was too old. “I was losing my looks, things were dropping that shouldn’t be dropping.”

Trimmer became a potter instead – when she was 44, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but came back from that too: “I said, ‘Take the things out, I don't want them.’ So they did and I recovered.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Trimmer is accompanied on piano by Janet Holborow.

It was the early 1990s when Trimmer un-retired after meeting a guitarist and an opera singer at a jazz concert in Melbourne. She quit pottery – “I gave up that rubbish” – and played for years around Melbourne.

Eventually, facing the fact that “everybody keeps dying on me”, she started to think about retirement again.

In 2012, she stood up from a bow, onstage, and thought: “‘What am I doing? I’m 82, this is silly,’ so I retired. Sort of.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Coral Trimmer still has the original music sheets written by New Zealand composer Dorothea Franchi.

Last year, she returned from overseas to Paekākāriki. She turned 90 in January but doesn’t think about age much.

“One day I won't be here, but I would love to be able to say to people of my age, ‘Go have a new hairstyle, take the purple out, you don't need it.’”

Time has burned away her ego, vanity and nerves when she performs.

These days, after 85 years of playing harmonica, she simply feels calm.