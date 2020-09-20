Is it December yet? 2020's gone bung, let's have a do-over

OPINION: I don't want to alarm anyone, but it's the middle of September.

Actually, I think anything after the 15th it’s technically late September, but bugger that, I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact it’s the middle of September.

In the ordinary course of things, it being September already would be no big deal.

UNSPLASH So far, 2020 has sucked. We deserve a do-over.

Except… wasn’t it April last week? I seem to recall some kind of July-esque period in there somewhere. And there was definitely a May… although it seemed to be made up of two Tuesdays, a Thursday afternoon and one very quiet Sunday when it might have rained.

It feels like time has gone weird, and it turns out I’m not the only one who’s been struggling with the fourth dimension.

Writing for the BBC back in April, or a week ago as my brain sees it, Corinne Purtill noted that for folks working from home more often, as many of us still are, weekends can seem to meld into weekdays, making time drag in some ways, and almost disappear in others.

In May (Tuesday last, right?) The LA Times sought to inject some calm into the discussion by explaining it wasn’t time that’d gone bung, it was just our brains. Our perception of time can just “warp very easily” depending on the circumstances, and does so all the time.

When we do repetitive or boring tasks, our brain lumps them all together in our memory. Psychologists call it “chunking”, creating the impression in your memories that 10 days doing the same stuff, was really one day doing the same stuff.

Solen Feyissa/UNSPLASH When you don't know what's coming, time behaves strangely.

Reuters made a great interactive graphic to explain how Coronatime works, you should check it out if you get a chance. Or you could watch Jim Jarmuch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which unintentionally seems to match how weird time feels now, plus it has Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton as a sword-wielding alien mortician in it.

My perception of time is so warped, when a post about Christmas mince pies on sale in some supermarket somewhere rolled across my Facebook feed a couple of days ago, I had to ask myself if it was December already.

Maybe we should cut ourselves some slack and just call every day for the rest of the year Decembuaryarch the 465th and be done with it? Calendars are all but arbitrary, after all, there is no reason New Year’s Day shouldn’t be at the start of June, any more than at the start of January. Besides, half the world doesn’t even use the same one anyway.

Supplied A medieval Hebrew calendar.

In parts of China, it’s the 4th day of Yi You, Osmanthus month, in Geng Zi, the year of the rat; in India and Nepal it’s 2079 already according to the Vikram Samvat; in the Jewish calendar it’s 2 Tishrei, the second day of New Year’s, or Rosh Hashanah, in the year 5781.

There’s no definitive way to mark the years; across humanity it’s mostly arbitrary.

And while we’re on the subject of “years”, 2020 has been, and I mean this sincerely, an absolute turd sandwich. Such a turd sarnie, in fact, I don’t even think my editor will pull me up for that crass term because it’s factually correct.

From the pandemic and its tidal waves of fear and death, to rampant conspiracy theories shaking the foundations of society and making pandemic response all but impossible in some parts of the world; from earthquakes, plagues of locusts, unstoppable bush fires and horrific explosions, to massive social unrest in the world’s greatest superpower, the threat of democracy imploding and a global economic downturn.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP People gather at the US Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87.

To cap it all off, Kiwis had to swallow four extra weeks of electioneering. And now Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died.

2020 has been so bad that #2020 has become the new “shrug” emoji, the new way of expressing the feeling that “wow, this thing that’s happened sucks, but what do you expect from a year that has sucked harder than almost any other in living memory?”.

I’m temped to say, the sooner we get shot of this dungie, the better. Except, well… I’d feel like we’d been cheated.

UNSPLASH Don't throw those old diaries out yet... just use them again.

We deserve a do-over.

We deserve to sweep this year under the carpet like so much detritus and start again, fresh and revitalised, with a shiny, glossy, startlingly vivid new 2020. A 2020 where each day is more productive and uplifting than the last; where the Tokyo Olympics were a beacon of global sportsfolkship and togetherness; where cinemas showed all the films we missed out on; where restaurants, cafes and bars opened instead of going under; where we actually get to remember May, all of it, not just the horrifying, cruel, sad parts.

And, by God, I think we should have it.

If time is already bung, and calendars are completely arbitrary, why couldn’t we just decide to do 2020 again, and keep doing it until we get it right? Speaking of Bill Murray movies, let’s Groundhog Day this year.

UNSPLASH The first 2020 sucked, we deserve a do-over.

What if at midnight on December 31, 2020, clocks and calendars flicked over to... January 1, 2020 and we have another crack at it?

It’s not like we don’t mess around with time twice a year any way – hello, daylight savings is literally seven days away. And a 2020 do-over won’t even fade your curtains, like daylight savings does.*

If you’re worried about losing track of things, just pencil a little (b) in there, or if you’re more of a digital sort, you could call it 2020.02. Look, the world is our rancid, year-old oyster, express it however you like.

(We don’t have to do the elections over, again, God forbid, but you can have your birthday over again if you like. It’s just a number, after all. Have at it.)

It wouldn’t erase any of the suffering so many of us have dealt with in 2020, and it wouldn’t bring back any of the folks we’ve lost – how I wish I could wave a magic wand and give them their year back – it wouldn’t really change anything, except… maybe it would slow down a notch or two this manic pace we’re living at, give us time to breathe and take stock and think about how we’d do things differently?

What could be more timely than that?

*Don’t write in, that was a joke.