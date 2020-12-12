Teledentistry: the future of orthodontics

Cost and convenience are driving the rise in popularity of teledentistry in New Zealand as an alternative to traditional braces and orthodontic treatment.

"Our goal is to make teeth straightening more accessible and affordable," says Jason Coglan, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at SmileDirectClub.

"Telehealth and teledentistry have experienced a huge increase in popularity in the last year, and people are recognising that aligner therapy is a more convenient and affordable alternative."

While teledentistry is relatively new in the local market, SmileDirectClub, the first MedTech platform for teeth straightening, has been offering remote clear aligner therapy since 2014. Globally, the company recently hit 1 million customers.

SmileDirectClub launched in New Zealand in October last year with two "SmileShops" in Auckland and Christchurch. The company has helped more than 3100 Kiwis get a straight, bright smile at a cost up to 60 per cent less than braces.

A 2019 survey from the Ministry of Health found that 1.6 million adults in New Zealand did not visit a dental healthcare worker in the previous 12 months because of the cost.

​SmileDirectClub charges a flat fee of $3,335 for its aligners, compared to traditional braces which cost around $8,750 on average. SmileDirectClub also offers a convenient payment plan called SmilePay where customers pay a $299 initial deposit and then $139 a month for 24 months totaling $3,635.

"Taking away the need for monthly in-person orthodontist appointments is what allows us to offer safe and convenient aligner therapy without the hefty price tag," says Coglan.

"Our entire treatment process is overseen by an affiliated network of registered New Zealand dentists and orthodontists who use SmileDirectClub's teledentistry platform, and other non-clinical services, to provide remote aligner therapy to patients."

Customers have 24/7 access to Customer Care and dental professionals by phone, chat, video, and email free of charge.

To start treatment a customer visits a SmileShop for a free in-person scan, or they can order an easy to use dentist directed at-home impression kit.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in March and April, SmileDirectClub saw a 200 per cent growth in its home impression kit business, with customers from Paihia to Invercargill starting treatment from the comfort of their own homes.

Coglan says the Covid-19 pandemic saw an increased use of telehealth in New Zealand, with Kiwis accessing everything from doctors' appointments to physiotherapy and counselling online.

"It really demonstrated the value of the SmileDirectClub business model with our dentists and orthodontists performing regular virtual check-ins meaning they were able to provide uninterrupted care, even during a global pandemic," he says.

Research commissioned by SmileDirectClub found almost a quarter of Kiwis (22.6 per cent) were self-conscious about their teeth, second only to feeling self-conscious about their weight. 22.8 per cent said they would feel more confident if they had great teeth and a great smile, beating having clear skin or a new outfit.

​Coglan says the research highlighted that many Kiwis felt less confident than they used to which was in part because of their teeth.

"Studies have shown that smiling has a direct impact on your self-esteem and overall happiness. The confidence that comes from having a great smile is transformative in every aspect of your life. Our mission is simple – to help more people love their smiles by making clear aligner treatment affordable and convenient for everyone," says Coglan.

