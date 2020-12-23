Vasectomy inquiries spike after Christmas break, says doctor

For a lot of working parents, the Christmas break presents a rare opportunity to spend some quality time with their children.

And for many men, it’s more than enough, if the peak in vasectomies requests in the new year are anything to go by.

“The phone starts to ring in very early January,” said Dr Simon Snook of Snip Vasectomy Clinics.

123RF Rates of vasectomies in New Zealand are understood to be high, particularly in the new year.

“Anecdotally, certainly it’s: ‘I love my children, but having spent this long at home with them I’m kind of ready not to have any more’.”

READ MORE:

* Dear Mrs Salisbury: My wife wants me to get the snip at age 34

* Men's revolutionary new birth control option shows promise

* Leah McFall: A vasectomy a snip at any price

* Will you live to regret having a vasectomy?



There are no exact numbers on the number of vasectomies performed in New Zealand because most procedures are performed in private clinics like Snook’s, which are not required to officially report them.

A 2001 study found about 18 per cent of all Kiwi men – and about 25 per cent of those who were married – had had a vasectomy, one of the highest rates in the world.

Supplied Dr Simon Snook of Snip Vasectomy Clinics says inquiries in January are double what they are in other months.

While the lack of official number-gathering meant we had to be “cautious" about continuing to make the same claim nearly 20 years later, Auckland-based Snook said, the feeling among his colleagues was that rates of vasectomies were high and climbing.

A major reason was that most vasectomies are now performed using the “no scalpel technique”.

“As soon as you mention ‘no scalpel’ it sounds better than ‘scalpel’.”

The procedure involves making a small incision in the scrotum and cutting a hole in the tube that carries sperm from testicles to semen. It takes only about 20 minutes and the pain is limited to the injection of a local anaesthetic, which Snook stressed went into the skin of the scrotum and not the testicles.

Dimitri Houtteman/Unsplash The only pain associated with the no scalpel technique is a local anaesthetic.

”Guys are terrified you’re going to stick a needle into their balls.”

It was also far easier for men to obtain vasectomies these days.

Where once they were required to go to a GP, get a referral to a specialist, and then book a third appointment for the vasectomy itself, they could now book the procedure directly with a private clinic. Typically, one consultation appointment would be required before the vasectomy itself.

There was generally more willingness towards, and less stigma against men making a permanent contraceptive choice.

But being off work with their children appeared to be a big trigger.

In January, Snook said, his practice – which has twelve clinics across New Zealand, from the North Shore to Invercargill – would get double the number of inquiries it did in any other month.

The practice experienced a similar spike during lockdown.

“A vasectomy is one of those things you build yourself up to,” Snook said. “You know your family’s complete, you know one day you’re going to do a vasectomy, but there’s something that gets you across the hurdle.

“In some cases it’s a pregnancy scare, in other cases it’s time at home with the children.”

123RF Men should be certain they wouldn’t want children in the future before having a vasectomy.

One year, Snip made vasectomy vouchers as Christmas presents, which “sold very well,” Snook said.

It was not uncommon for men to get one as a Christmas gift for their partners.

While vasectomies were the most effective form of contraception, with a failure rate of only about one in 300, there were some things Snook said men needed to know before they booked in for The Snip.

Contrary to popular belief, vasectomies are neither easy nor cheap to reverse, so men shouldn’t consider having one until they were sure they didn't want any more children.

Reproductive Health Supplies Coa Condoms are the only other contraceptive readily available to men, but they are comparatively unreliable at preventing pregnancy.

“’I’ll get this now, and get it reversed later,’ isn't the right mindset to be in.”

Men should also be aware that it took some time for the vasectomy to work, that is for no sperm to be present in ejaculate fluid.

This was usually around three months, but could be as much as six, and needed to be determined by semen analysis.

Overall, however, vasectomies were a very safe and reliable form of contraception.

Until the male pill becomes ubiquitous, the only real form of contraception available to men is condoms, which, although they are essential for protecting against STDs, are not the best form of birth control, Snook said.

“If you use condoms for a year, the risk of pregnancy is one in five to one in 10. The pill is one in 10 to one in 20, and that's not as good as an IUD or implant.”

But for men who were certain they didn’t want children or had completed their families, vasectomies beat them all, without any of the physiological side effects that came with many kinds of female birth control.

A vasectomy was an opportunity for a man to “play his small part” in contraception.