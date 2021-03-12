'Just unrealistic': Michelle Obama opens up about mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

Michelle Obama said in discussions with her daughters, Sasha and Malia, one of the things that's getting her through is having perspective.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed how she is coping during coronavirus pandemic and why she believes continuing to rise above the trauma of the past 12 months is unrealistic.

The former First Lady says she has taken solace in her life experiences to help her navigate through the global health crisis, America's political landscape and beyond.

"Depression is understandable in these circumstances, during these times and to think somehow that we can just continue to rise above all of the shock and the trauma and the upheaval that we have been experiencing without feeling it that way is just unrealistic," she told the media outlet.

"But this is one of the reasons we need to talk more about mental health because everybody deals with trauma, anxiety, difficulties in different ways."

Obama said in discussions with her daughters, Sasha and Malia, one of the things that's getting her through is having perspective.

"And I think that's the tough thing that I think kids are challenged by during this time," she said.

"Is to get through this kind of crisis and sacrifice, you need the benefit of resilience to know that things will get better and perspective comes with time."

Obama shared the example of her own mother, Marian, who is in her 80s and like millions around the world have been limited in seeing family and friends during the past year.

"My mum's like 'I've had 80 something years seeing people, I can be in my house for a year'. She has perspective. She has 80 some-odd years of it," Obama said.

