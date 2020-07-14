Worm lodged in woman's throat while eating sashimi

The worms are more common as our love of sashimi has grown, but still rare.

A medical journal has documented a case of a woman experiencing far more than a fishy aftertaste from her meal of sashimi.

Medical experts from St Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo, Japan wrote in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene that a 25-year-old woman was sought treatment after having a sore throat for five days.

American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene The live roundworm – Pseudoterranova azarasi – was nearly 4cm long when it was found.

After inspecting the woman it was discovered that a 38mm black roundworm was discovered to be alive, moving, and lodged in her throat.

The worm was the “fourth-stage larva of Pseudoterranova azarasi”.

According to the Journal, Pseudoterranova azarasi is known to infect humans who eat undercooked or raw fish that happen to have the worm in its third larval stage inside.

Cooking fish for a decent period of time will kill the worm.

There are over seven hundred documented cases of infections of this type happening.

The article’s authors believe the popularisation of foods like sushi and sashimi have led to more cases being reported, but the infection is still rare.