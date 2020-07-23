My month off alcohol turned into two-and-a-half years

OPINION: When I quit drinking, it was like I’d broken a spell. But the spell wasn’t cast by alcohol. My addiction wasn’t to booze but to people's favourable opinion of me.

I was a people pleaser. Someone with an emotional need to please others often at the expense of their own needs. And I had such a rubber arm it should have had a Goodyear logo on it.

There are lots of reasons people drink and many manage to do it in moderate and healthy ways. For me, it was about calming my overactive mind and easing social anxieties. I found it hard to relax around people without it.

Funnily enough, there were also social reasons that kept me drinking.

READ MORE:

* Life without alcohol doesn't have to equate to deprivation or sacrifice

* 7 Days comedian Dai Henwood's booze ban is no joke

* I've had a problem with drinking since I was 15, now I'm finally ready to talk

* What is the cost to our lives of self-medicating with alcohol?



When you’ve been a big socialiser for more than 20 years, there’s a lot of expectation both from others and yourself for things to stay the same. It takes more energy to change direction than maintain the status quo.

One of my last big blow-outs was my 40th birthday. I didn’t want to get ruined, but I wasn’t able to refuse offers of celebratory drinks and before I knew it, I’d skipped dinner, had five shots of tequila and was dancing like a zombie on a table.

What helped me break the spell was meditation – but it didn’t happen overnight.

I got into meditation during what I call my early midlife crisis. I’d spent my 20s living it up in London's music industry and at 35 I realised I didn’t want to wake up as a 50-year-old party animal.

Initially, I got into physical health. I quit smoking, got into exercise and ran a marathon. Then I got into psychology and a mentor I had at the time suggested I try meditation.

123rf It can be difficult to escape alcohol.

I tried several different approaches until I found Vedic Meditation, which uses a mantra you think silently in your head. It felt right straight away and was much easier than I could have hoped.

Once I started meditating, I felt less of a need to drink. It was like I was more naturally fulfilled and less needy in general. I no longer desired my former crutch of alcohol.

But the great juggernaut of drinking kept rolling for another three years, even with the brakes on. The catalyst was a New Year’s meditation retreat in late 2017.

After spending Christmas with my family in the US, I did what any soul-searching single 40-year-old would and splashed out on an exotic wellness retreat in Mexico.

I found myself sharing a room with three very like-minded guys – all 40, all single. We’d clearly gotten the midlife crisis memo. Each day we practised sequences of yoga poses, breathing exercises and meditation for up to 12 hours.

Meditation works by being a powerful antidote to stress. We know that stress causes the body to produce greater levels of the stress hormone cortisol, affecting the immune system, disrupting sleep and in my case driving me to drink.

If you picture stress as being like your unruly hair during lockdown, then daily meditation is like trimming it back with scissors each day to keep things manageable. An intense meditation retreat is more like taking out the clippers and shaving that fuzz ball of stress right off.

Virginia Mayo/AP Glasses of beer stand on a serving tray in Bruges, Belgium.

When I arrived back from Mexico, I could have easily slipped back into my old ways. But my new-found, fuzz-free clarity helped me make one small but significant decision.

That day, I had a leaving do for two friends who were moving interstate. A simple revelation hit me like a sledgehammer: I could go and not drink. And enjoy it.

This might seem laughably obvious, but it had truly never occurred to me to do that. So I went to the pub and treated myself to a couple of fancy sparkling waters. After a few hours, I’d had my fill and was able to turn down the invite to the after party.

Not only did I escape a big session, I then arranged a successful sober date for later that evening with my now girlfriend. These two events were enough to inspire me into committing to a month off alcohol.

One thing that helped was not thinking too far into the future, not setting it up as an insurmountable challenge. Each successive chunk, first a month, then 100 days, then six months and finally a year, seemed manageable. At no point did I say I’d quit forever although after two-and-a-half years it’s unlikely I will ever drink again.

The biggest benefit of not drinking is undoubtedly never having a hangover. With no hangovers, I had 50-100 extra non-debilitated days a year to spend as I pleased.

One of the reasons people often don’t last long is that either they or their friends convince them that without alcohol their life will be a slow slide into middle-aged mediocrity.

It’s undeniable that sober people offer less raucous entertainment and drama, but as I got older, I had to ask myself this: would I rather live my life for other people’s amusement on a Saturday night or feel happy and content all week with the energy and drive to achieve what I wanted in life?

After little more than a month not drinking, I had a crystal clear answer – one that is yet to fade two-and-a-half years later.

Rory Kinsella teaches Vedic Meditation in Sydney and is the creator of the We Meditate To Quit Alcohol technique.