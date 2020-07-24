Personal trainer slammed for claiming she 'won't work with fat people'

British fitness writer and personal trainer Samantha Yardly sparked outrage over her comments about weight.

A British personal trainer has sparked backlash for refusing to work with "fat people" after claiming they are "lazy" and "lack self-worth" in a recent blog post.

Speaking on UK breakfast program This Morning, magazine editor and fitness writer Samantha Yardly added fuel to the fire by claiming "we need to make it more inconvenient to be obese", and labelled the medical condition a "lifestyle choice."

"You need to eat a little bit less, work out a little bit more," she said.

"From personal experience being larger, you are more lethargic, you are more lazy."

READ MORE:

* Alison Storey: Should the focus be weight loss or exercise?

* Junk food tax would help people lose weight and save thousands - study

* My weight loss wake up call: 'I couldn't fit in a plane seat'

* I walked 'like a man' for a week, and here’s what I realised



This Morning's three hosts engaged in an explosive conversation before Yardly appeared on-air via video link, Ruth Langsford describing the controversial guest as a "fitness instructor who says she will refuse to work with somebody because of their weight."

Fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes slammed Yardly's remarks, branding them as "cruel", while co-host Alison Hammond said she would "run rings" around the trainer.

ITV Presenter Eamonn Holmes slammed Samantha Yardly's remarks, while co-host Alison Hammond also fired back.

Hammond, who is an ambassador for Weight Watchers, questioned Yardly's philosophy, asking: "Because I'm big, she doesn't want to work with me?"

"She thinks if you're overweight, you're lazy," Langsford responded.

Yardly appeared via video link from her home in Coventry, refusing to back down from her inflammatory stance, claiming "life should be made as difficult as possible for people who are obese".

Eamonn told her "a lot of people" would be "mortally offended" by her view.

Yardly responded, "There are certain things that we do have the ability to change that we should take responsibility for, and I think that weight is one of them."

Twitter users slammed the trainer's remarks, calling her views "fat phobic" and "discriminatory".

"How can this 'person' view another human being this way. I would rather be fat than be within a mile radius of this horrid wench," wrote one user.

"Someone's size is none of her business. Some people have illnesses etc which means they cannot control their size. Stay in your own lane," commented another.

Personal trainer Bella Hakin told 9Honey that fitness trainers should be "supporting a community of people truly trying to better themselves."

Hakin adds that particularly during the pandemic, maintaining structure and order in a fitness routine can be difficult as people experience the unique mental challenges of isolation and lockdown.

"People may have fallen off the wagon during this time and they absolutely shouldn't be shamed for it," Hakin says.

"[Yardly's] comments are so rough to say, especially now when mental health is such a concern, and for a lot of people your weight is not always a choice - it can be very hard to create healthy habits and be consistent."

Bella Hakin's Instagram Bella Hakin says that, "People are working out to have their ideal body types. We're here to help them with that."

The role of a trainer, Hakin adds, "comes down to what the person wants and helping achieve their goal."

"People are working out to have their ideal body types. We're here to help them with that."

This article was first published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.