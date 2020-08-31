Coronavirus: How to care for your face masks, and when to throw them out

Masks are mandatory on public transport and planes across the country from Monday while in alert level 2.

Masks are one of the tools we have in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, both protecting healthy people and preventing onward transmission. But how do you know if a mask is still effective, or in need of replacing?

From Monday, August 31, it is mandatory for members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport when in alert level 2 and above.

This includes on buses, planes, ferries, and for drivers in taxis and ride-sharing services such as Uber.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Aucklanders are being asked to wear a face covering when outside the home, and the rest of the country is advised to wear one when in a confined public space, like when using public transport or a supermarket.

Stuff asked nanotechnologist Dr Michelle Dickinson – also known as alter-ego Nanogirl – about how to best care for your mask, and when it's time to throw them away.

What are the rules?

There’s no mandate on a particular type of mask that must be worn on public transport, the requirement simply mentions the use of a “face covering”.

Face coverings may include a bandanna, scarf, homemade cloth mask, or surgical mask.

David White/Stuff Commuters wearing face masks at the New Lynn Bus Terminal in Auckland.

Passengers in taxis and Ubers will not be required to wear a face covering, but drivers will.

Children under 12 and those in school buses will also be exempt, as will passengers on interisland ferries and charter buses.

Exemptions will also be made for those with a disability or condition that makes wearing a mask unsuitable.

Surgical masks

As the name implies, these masks are designed to be used in surgery – in which case they are strictly single-use only.

However, there’s a bit of flexibility for the rest of us, Dickinson said.

Surgical or medical masks refer to the thin, white or blue, disposable masks you may be seeing people wearing out-and-about.

David Alexander/Stuff A N95 respirator mask, left, and a surgical mask.

Given that the risk of contamination on a bus is a lot lower than when performing surgery, there is a “little bit of leeway”, if you take care of them, she said.

Dickinson said it was important surgical masks don’t get wet, and should be thoroughly dried out if they do.

How long these masks last largely depends on what you’re doing and how often you’re wearing them.

If you’re wearing one only for the duration of a 10-minute bus ride each day, you could use it for a week or two before it needs to replaced, Dickinson said.

But if you’re headed back to work on Monday and want to wear a surgical mask for the full eight hours, it will likely need to be binned that day, she said.

“As soon as they get grimy, they're done.”

Given surgical masks are not made from a high-friction fabric, they can be prone to tearing.

As soon as these masks show any signs of wear-and-tear, or rips, you should get a new one, Dickinson said.

She suggested people keep them in a sandwich bag when not in use, to keep them clean and safe between wears.

N95 masks

The rules for N95 (or KN95) masks were largely the same as for surgical masks: keep them dry, keep them safe, and be mindful of when they start to look “grimy”, Dickinson said.

Stuff Dr Michelle Dickinson, aka Nanogirl, breaks down how often you should be washing and throwing away your face coverings.

However, there was a difference: once moisture gets into an N95 mask they start to block, making it more difficult to breathe.

Once you find this happening, it's time to swap to a fresh one, she said.

Wearing disposable masks

Dickinson said the golden rule for wearing any disposable mask was to not touch them by the cloth part.

Only pick up masks by the ear-pieces or elastic, and wash your hands before doing so, she said.

If somebody sneezed on you while you’re on the bus or train, just throw it away.

If you have to touch the mask by the cloth part, make sure you clean and dry your hands thoroughly – or hand sanitiser works too if you're on the go, she said.

If you need to pull the mask up or down, do so by the ear elastics.

Don't try to wash or disinfect disposable or single-use masks.

Throwing away disposable masks

If you’re throwing away a disposable mask, do so in a closed-lidded bin.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Dickinson said you don’t need to fork out loads of money for professionally-made masks, any face covering is better than nothing – so long as you fit it correctly, and wash it often.

If there isn't a closed-lidded bin near you, place the mask in a bag and seal before putting it into a bin or taking it home, the Ministry of Health states.

Home-made face coverings or cloth masks

According to guidance from the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), fabric masks should be washed after every use, or at least every day.

Dickinson said this advice goes for DIY masks too, such as those made from a T-shirt, pillowcase or handkerchief fabric.

If you have a washing machine, wash your mask with detergent (non-scented is best, given how close masks are worn to the face) at 60 degrees.

Heat is the “dream-state" to kill bacteria, she said.

Given we have relatively low levels of transmission, regular warm wash or hand wash with detergent would be sufficient to kill-off any bacteria, Dickinson said.

Make sure the mask is completely dry before you use it again – do not use a damp mask.

Some fabric masks for sale are made with wool or silk, and therefore require a little more care.

So if your mask comes with instructions, be sure to follow them, Dickinson said.

Dickinson said people shouldn't feel pressure to spend loads of money on a mask or face-covering.

If you’re looking to make a mask at home, hold the fabric up to the light. If you can see lots of holes, it's “not the fabric for you," she said.

Cloth masks should also be at least two layers thick, she said.

“An old pillow case, or old T-shirt folded over three times is sufficient. It's just about stopping those droplets.”

Basic dos and don'ts

The Ministry of Health says there are a few key points people need to know about masks: