Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes her own face mask

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Buttabean Motivation's Dave Letele, and got crafty, making her own mask.

Ardern uploaded a video of her and Dave Letele, a boxer, making masks earlier this week.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears her homemade mask.

The mask looked to be Labour Party red, and the video was posted to social media on Friday after the Labour leader shared photos of her mask earlier in the day.

From Monday, it would be compulsory for anyone on a bus, plane or other form of public transport – with a few exceptions – to wear a face covering. Announcing the new rule on Monday, Ardern said any covering would be acceptable and people could make their own reusable masks.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears a mask while meeting Malaghan Institute Director Professor Graham Le Gros. It’s been advised that Kiwis wear masks in public, and a new order will force face coverings on public transport.

“As long as people are making efforts to cover their face ... that will then satisfy that order,” Ardern said.

The new rule for masks would apply whenever at level 2 or above. Passengers in taxis and ride-share apps were encouraged to wear masks, but only the driver would have to.

In Auckland’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, there had been community transmission on buses.

Previously, face mask use on public transport in these settings was simply advised. Ardern said there was clear evidence that mask use was beneficial to stopping the spread of coronavirus, which prompted the new order.