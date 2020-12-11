Kiwi researchers prove chronic fatigue syndrome is not psychosomatic

For molecular biologist Warren Tate, his most recent research project is personal.

The Otago University Emeritus Professor has been on a 30-year crusade to learn more about the mysterious illness which struck his daughter Katherine at the age of 14. She had suffered a bout of Glandular Fever when she developed Myalgic Encephalamyelitis (ME), also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (the preferred term is now ME/CFS).

supplied Professor Warren Tate’s research into ME is personal after his daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

“There were dramatic symptoms of pervasive fatigue, brain fog, sensitivities to light and sound, and she became allergic to everything she ate… and so of course this was traumatic, and we went to the medical system and no one really knew anything about the disease”, Tate says.

Those who proffered opinion, he says, “thought it wasn't real; it was psychological. But as a parent and also a scientist, I knew this had a biological basis”.

Tate set a goal of trying to find that biological basis, and he’s been working on funding and investigating ever since. Now he and his team have published two studies showing exciting results: “unequivocal proof” that ME/CFS is not psychosomatic.

The first study looked at a group of ME/CFS patients and identified changes in important physiological and biochemical pathways and systems in those patients, when compared with healthy people.

“In our cells, we have a factory which makes our energy,” says Tate.

“The energy powerhouse of the cell is called the mitochondrium, and what we've found is that ME people make a lot more - or less, in some cases - of the components of the factory that makes the energy. It's dysregulated.”

VLADISLAV MUSLAKOV/Unsplash Chronic Fatigue Syndrome affects around 20,000 New Zealanders, but many of them will be undiagnosed.

The energy factory in ME patients is under stress, and “it is trying to respond to that, almost compensate, by making lots more proteins”.

Tate says a consequence of this can be dangerous oxidative stress, to which ME patients are highly sensitive.

“We've got evidence that the regulation of that [stress] is also completely awry in ME patients”, which may help explain the exhaustion and lack of energy suffered by many.

The second study looked at the DNA of ME patients, building on earlier findings that ME people seem to have a lower rate of metabolism.

“They seem to [be] operating in a kind of depressed state, and that would affect all of the physiology,” says Tate.

The DNA research used cutting-edge sequencing technology to analyse the dynamic epigenetic code in ME patients, and found significant differences in five DNA ‘tags’ that could explain why ME patients function at a lower level, described as a state of ‘hibernation’ by researchers.

CHRISTIAN ERFURT/Unsplash Chronic Fatigue Syndrome has been minimalised and, at times, ridiculed by clinicians, as well as lay-people

The changes also explain many of the neurological symptoms suffered by ME patients including brain fog and sleeplessness; the tags all relate to controlling how the brain works in one particular region, the hypothalamus.

“We're excited about that, that we're actually now getting specific molecular understanding of what's going on,” says Tate.

“One of the major exciting things for me is that actually we think now all of these things are reversible, if we only knew how to do it.

“Although this is a lifelong disease for 95 per cent of people now, the actual disease itself, we think, can be reversed, or at least the symptoms considerably ameliorated. And so that brings a lot of hope.”

He says people with ME are “very forgiving that we haven't found them the magic bullet that will cure the illness, because someone's doing work to understand the illness. It's validating for them that they have a real illness with a biological basis, not imagined or in their head or psychological”.

For ME sufferer Anna Blair, hope and validation are important. The 22-year-old University of Otago graduate developed ME/CFS at 17, and the illness changed her life. She has struggled with “extreme and constant” exhaustion; nausea; muscle pain; loss of appetite and sleep problems and ever since.

“I don't quite live the same life as many other people,” she says.

“Having all this research come out is just really validating. And it's quite encouraging. We might not find a cure or a way to reverse it soon, but does make me quite hopeful for the future.”

Blair says having more public attention on the illness is helpful, too.

“If you're looking at someone with Chronic Fatigue, you might not be able to tell that there's anything wrong with them, but under the surface we're struggling with quite a lot. So it's great that people are becoming more aware.”

More awareness might also come from the study of patients with what’s become known as ‘long COVID’ – people who’ve had COVID-19 and are still suffering similar symptoms to those of ME/CFS patients long after infection. Professor Tate is hoping to study some of these patients in 2021.

And ongoing research means the possibility of developing therapies and a cure for ME/CFS sufferers.

“I'm inspired by the [ME] people,” says Professor Tate.

“They’re trying to make their way in the world. And they've got a huge burden on their back at the moment… I feel, you know, I'm getting on a little bit, I'm a bit of a dinosaur now, but I’ve still got a passion to keep doing things for this group of people.”