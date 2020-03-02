Auckland man with stage four cancer takes on 18-hour Relay For Life challenge

Shane Callaghan will take part in Auckland's Relay for Life event in March.

A man with stage four cancer who was told that he wouldn't live past 2018 will attempt to walk 18 hours in jandals to raise money for "those suffering more than me".

Shane Callaghan from West Auckland will take part in the annual Relay For Life fundraiser in March in Mt Roskill.

With nothing but a carefully-chosen playlist that includes Suzy Cato's Sprinkle a Little Sunshine and – in true Kiwi style – three pairs of jandals, Callaghan says he's ready for the walk.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Shane Callaghan was told he wouldn't live past 2018 after his cancer spread.

It'll be the second time the 55-year-old has taken on the challenge – in 2019 he completed the 18-hour walk, raising $2000, but ended up with several painful blisters at the finish line and needed weeks to recover.

"I made the mistake of wearing new jandals but I know better this time. I have worked out a better strategic plan," Callaghan said.

"Melahomi Jandal Strutter is my team name, and I am the team."

Callaghan was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, but in 2017, on his birthday, he was told the cancer had spread and that it was at a critical stage four.

Doctors discovered several tumours on his spine and put him on radiation treatment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jandal ready - Callaghan says he will rely on three pairs to take him through the 18 hour walk.

"Doctors told me that it would be a miracle if I was still around in 2018."

Callaghan took it all in his stride, continued treatment and kept showing up to work.

Today, he says the tumours have shrunk, but that had caused damage to his spine which means he can't ever run or make any sudden movements.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Callaghan says nothing will stop him from taking part in the event.

"I am going to enjoy the 18 hours of walking, enjoy meeting people, the fresh air, slow mosquitoes who can't catch me and the atmosphere.

"I am more aerodynamic now as I'm 12 kilos lighter than last year, bald head, so should cut down the wind resistance."

Callaghan is an optimist. Nothing will stop him from taking part in the relay, he said.

"The way I see it is that there are others who have cancer suffering more than me, what's 18 hours of walking compared to that? I can't feel sorry for myself.

"It's a small sacrifice for charity. It's not going to kill me."

He hopes to raise $2000 again for the Cancer Society this year, and help provide free nursing, psychology, accommodation, transport and other key services to cancer victims and their families.

The Relay for Life event will take place on Mt Roskill's Lovelock Track on March 21-22.