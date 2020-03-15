Drug-fuelled scribblings make a great yarn

There have been at least five films called The Pharmacist before the recent eponymously named Netflix documentary about the man who took on Big Pharma. No books in the library with that title though. Well that's a relief.

Last month I had a somewhat belated epiphany after the launch of a memoir I'd written about a local pharmacist, that someone in this profession would make a great protagonist in a novel. Especially a pharmacist of old like my subject, now in his late 80s, who operated in an era when these people were the ultimate DIY druggists.

When Cyril Moore was a young pharmacist, he had to make most of the potions and lotions himself with ingredients that sometimes featured chemicals as powerful and potentially toxic as morphine, heroin, opium and ephedrine – all perfectly legal at the time. Brompton's mixture, given to terminally ill patients, consisted of a quarter orange syrup, a quarter brandy and the rest heroin or morphine. A cough mixture called Gees Linctus used a tincture of opium.

Cyril's collection of pharmaceutical jars and bottles with liquids the colour of gemstones – ruby, topaz, amber and citrine – are impressive. Also the old scales and the mortar and pestle. What power, what responsibility. Hence the idea for a novel. I imagined a pharmacist wreaking his revenge on the townsfolk who irk him by subtly poisoning them.

Needless to say, Cyril didn't do that. In fact, as Cyril tells it, there were times when he saved clients from stupid doctors who prescribed the wrong medication. Like the time the doctor recommended a dose for a sick infant which would have killed the babe if Cyril had followed through. But no, Cyril was on to it and when the doctor rang in a lather the next day, having understood what he'd advised, Cyril was able to say he hadn't adhered to his instructions and: "Let that be a lesson to you."

It's a memoir. Of course he's the hero of his own story. I'm the writer. Of course there was tension. He said I was too strong. I thought, but didn't say, he was overbearing. So we struggled with one another but our mutual bloody-mindedness won out. The book got done.

There was a launch at an Auckland cafe one hot February afternoon. Important people came – an MP, a former mayor, a councillor and the Dean of Auckland Holy Trinity Cathedral. Cyril was praised for his service, the decades spent toiling for Lions and Scouts, his business acumen and the enduring love of his wife and family. All good and admirable but my abiding memory will always be of the skill of the old time pharmacist. No wonder he is a worrier. A lifetime of measuring out potentially lethal chemicals to vulnerable people is bound to do that to anyone.

The story that led to my idea for a novel features his cunning as a pharmacist. Also his sense of humour. While working at Cornwall Geriatric Hospital he and another pharmacist noticed the jars of lubricating jelly made for vaginal examinations frequently went missing. They suspected a wardsman who had a penchant for wardsmaids. So they made a special batch, praised it long and loud for being especially smooth and warned others not to touch those jars. Said jars duly disappeared.

The pharmacists went on regular lunchtime walks around the park. Often the wardsman joined them. On the next walk the pharmacists chatted about the latest sexually transmitted disease they had observed. It was especially distressing since the sexual organs turned black and then fell off.

At which point the wardsman fell silent. Cyril and his friend continued walking and chatting. Eventually the wardsman sidled up to the pair and admitted he had that disease and so did his lady friend. That's when Cyril told him he'd obviously stolen the hospital lubricating jelly, since they'd added silver nitrate which turns black when exposed to air. So ended the wardsman's pilfering. Genius right?

At the launch the incident involving the saved baby was read aloud – though not the tale about the blackened penis, as this was probably a tad inappropriate for an afternoon tea.

I kept thinking about my imaginary homicidal pharmacist and wishing I knew more about drugs. A knowledge of pharmaceuticals would be such a bonus for a writer. Then I remembered that it had been. During World War II, Agatha Christie worked as a pharmacy assistant at University College Hospital, London. It was here she acquired her knowledge of poisons which feature in many of her novels.

I thought about asking Cyril for a few concoctions that might dispatch people with little trace, but quickly thought the better of it. He was far too principled to provide such information, even for fictional purposes. It would only start another argument, and we'd had quite enough of those.