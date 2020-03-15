Instagram influencer Claireabelle Burt hopes gastric surgery will give her a second chance at life

She hopes to use her page to change the stigma around weight loss surgery as the 'easy way out'.

When it comes to weight loss tips, Claireabelle Burt has seen, and shared, it all.

The Timaru woman's dysfunctional relationship with food began when she was bullied in primary school.

Her raw honesty and openness in sharing her experiences of yo-yoing weight and eating disorders has earned her a legion of fans on Instagram.

And after more than a decade of drastic weight loss and gain, Burt is about to have gastric sleeve surgery and hopes to use her social media platform to show the real side of surgery.

"It's not easy, it's a massive surgery, they are cutting out more than three quarters of your stomach and you never ever get to eat like a normal person again," Burt said.

"I want to show people that surgery isn't the easy way out, it's going to be hard but it's going to be worth it for my health in the end."

In 2014, Burt was diagnosed with bulimia (extreme overeating followed by fasting or self-induced vomiting or purging). During an abusive relationship it developed into the lesser known binge eating disorder, or BED.

Last year, Burt lost 38 kilograms and experienced what it was like to be able to walk down the street without getting out of breath, to wash herself and be pain-free.

But a relapse took all that away from her and six months later she had gained 44kgs.

At the time of her BED diagnosis in 2018, Burt weighed 148kgs.

It was then she decided to start her social media account, where she openly documents her journey, to raise awareness of the disorder.

Having made the difficult decision to pursue surgery, she will continue to be "raw and real" on the platform to show the reality of this "life changing" decision.

During gastric sleeve surgery, surgeons remove part of the stomach and create a "sleeve" about a 20 per cent of the size of the original stomach, including part of the stomach which produces the hunger hormone (ghrelin).

This means the patient's hunger cues change, they feel full more quickly and can expect to lose 60 to 70 per cent of excess weight in the first year.

The surgery is non-reversible and carries additional risks including leaks, bleeds and infections.​

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Claireabelle Burt started her instagram page to raise awareness about binge eating disorder and now has 23.3k followers.

Burt "broke down in tears" when she received the call that her lengthy insurance application had been accepted which, together with her Kiwisaver, will help pay the $21,700 bill.

"It's like a release, knowing that I'm not going to have to fight anymore because it gets mentally and physically tiring to fight your brain constantly," she said.

"It's going to be amazing to be able to lose this weight and know I'm not going to suffer with binging again."

As well as the operation to physically curb her overeating, Burt will be seeing a psychologist to work on the negative thoughts and emotions that are part of the eating disorder.

Until she announced she was having surgery, Burt said she could count on one hand the negative comments she'd received on social media. After sharing the news there was a lot of negativity and judgment.

"There's so much stigma around surgery being the easy way out but this is my body, my health, if I can have the surgery that will help me in so many ways [why shouldn't I?]"

She said wanting to improve her health does not mean she is not body positive, she loves herself but there are many aspects of being overweight that people don't talk about like not being able to walk up a path without losing your breath and struggling to have a shower.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff After more than a decade of drastic weight loss and gain, Burt is having a gastric sleeve fitted at the end of the month.

"Being so open and sharing like I do, negative comments are going to happen, it's all a part of it but the thousands and thousands of people who support me on a daily basis overtakes the negativity by miles."

Burt has recently been selected to take part in the Eating Disorder Genetics Initiative, the world's largest genetic investigation into eating disorders which aims to determine the hundreds of genes that identify a person's risk of developing an eating disorder and to improve treatments.

Burt said, like her page, the initiative will also raise awareness about eating disorders, help people identify behaviours in themselves or loved ones and make sure people don't feel alone.

Burt can be found on Instagram at @life_of_a_binge_eater