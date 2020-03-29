Coronavirus: Look for the folks who are helping during lockdown

Alex Horne is trying to make self isolation more bearable with the #HomeTasking challenge.

OPINION: When the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes hit, and New Zealand was shut down for a couple of days I sent my pal a quote.

I'd been thinking about her kids and how stressed they might be feeling. I wanted to help, but I didn't know how.

The quote was from American children's TV personality, educator and all round lovely human being, Mr Rogers (you might know him as the guy Tom Hanks played in that film last year).

GETTY Fred Rogers had a good idea for keeping kids calm in a crisis and keeping their minds on what's positive, even in our darkest moments.

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers'," Rogers once said. "You will always find people who are helping."

What ever you might think of this phrase – and not everyone is as enamoured of it as I am, if Ian Bogot's scathing indictment of it in The Atlantic as "one step shy of a rack of drug-store mass-murder sympathy cards" is anything to go by – it's always seemed like a good reminder that there are more decent folks than crummy ones.

We need that idea more than ever, with the news full of images of empty shelves and lines of wingnuts waiting to buy guns. It's important to remember that most people are good and kind and just want to be OK. Most people just want to help.

Fear does funny things to us.

I understand the fear of food scarcity, I really do. Few of us have ever really had to endure it so the thought is daunting, but we don't have scarcity here except where we've brought it on ourselves by panic buying and we've already discussed how gross and privileged that is. We can be better than that.

As for the gun thing... that really weirds me out.

Who do those mushrooms think they need to shoot? The virus? Will we see them next roaming the streets in fluoro-painted bike helmets and hastily cobbled together bin-liner chaps, with rubbish bin lids strapped to their chests like something from Mad Max 5: Beyond the Idiotdrome?

Listen, if you think this situation will be made better by the addition of a load of untrained people waving guns about, my advice is to turn off The Walking Dead and do some yoga for God's sake.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah, looking for the helpers.... I want to be a helper. It's been a bit harder to see them in the lead up to the lockdown, with all the grim news, but they are there.

They're the colleague who, knowing how stressed you've been, with your asthma and your diabetes and your 70-year-old house mate, offers to get your shopping for you so you don't have the brave the supermarkets. (Bless you, Katie.)

They're the freelancer who's been working from home for years and has spent the last week posting her amusing-yet-practical tips for working at home without losing your dignity.

AMANDA PALMER/FACEBOOK Artist Amanda Palmer, left, and husband author Neil Gaiman, right, (with a priestly pal in between) performed at a Wellington Church for free and live streamed it when her show in the capital was cancelled.

It's the yoga teacher live-streaming their classes for free, the friends hosting online coffee meets ups, the florist sharing tips for the perfect arrangement on his Insta stories, the teens teaching dance moves on Tik Tok.

It's the We're Not Scared New Zealand Bear Hunt Facebook group, where you log images of the teddy bear (or in my case a teddy baphomet) you've propped up in your window, so when families take their kids for walks during lockdown they can "hunt" local bears and know the community is still there for them, still playing along with them.

It's UK comedian Alex Horne, from the show Taskmaster, who's taken it upon himself to "make self-isolating and social distancing slightly more bearable" by giving folks inane tasks to complete at home via his Twitter account. You'll literally be playing with the entire world. How isolated can you possibly feel knowing that?

They're performer Amanda Palmer and husband author Neil Gaiman, who live-streamed what should have been her Wellington concert for free from a church; they're comedian Patton Oswalt performing stand up on his front lawn.

And I haven't even touched on all the folks who'll be running essential services, or Dr Siouxsie Wiles, whose been a sound source of information... there are people helping everywhere if you think about it.

I didn't know if I had much to add, except to share some of the ways I'll be making the time we're stuck at home as rewarding as possible. So here goes:

YOU TUBE Do a task with the taskmaster(s assistant), to help keep you sane during lockdown.

Watch the greatest plays in the English language recorded live at The Globe in London with globeplayer.tv. See stars like Stephen Fry and Mark Rylance bring some of The Bard's greatest works to life from a stage just like the one he wrote them for.

Start a podcast, just do it. My pal Emily Brookes and I did it and it's a hell of a laugh. Called Off Script, we record it on our phones, edit it on free software called Audacity and share it with the world on a free site called Anchor. It's costs us absolutely nothing but our time and guess what you have loads of right now. Exactly.

Keep a journal for history. A professor at Virginia University is asking his students to make a record of what they experience during the pandemic because when we come to look back on this unprecedented event we'll need as many different perspectives on it as we can get. Dairies are windows into the past. Open one now.

Let a celebrity soothe you and keep you company. You have no idea how many audio books are ready by celebrities these days. Literally heaps. Here are a few I've loved:

Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) reading Georgette Heyer's regency romances; Armie Hammer reading Call Me By Your Name; Meryl Streep reading Heartburn, Mindy Kaling reading her own book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?; Jake Gyllenhaal reading The Great Gadsby. And that's just a start.

And last, but not least: Save lives. Stay home and let the isolation have been worth it.