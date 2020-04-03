My grandparents gave me the strength to carry on

I wish I had shown them how much I appreciated them. I wish I had taken care of them more. I wish I had taken more photos, writes Ryshel Brown.

OPINION: I grew up with my grandparents. I was the "favourite" grandchild.

They took me in when I was around 6 years old, when my parents separated.

They were just borrowing me for a day or two, but I didn't want to leave. Before I knew it, I had my own place in the house. I lived with my grandparents and my aunt, who is deaf, for about nine years. They gave me everything I needed.

My grandfather died six months before my nana. I was 15 years old when my nan had a heart attack. She was in intensive care unit for about a week before she died. I missed school to look after her, but I couldn't stay with her full-time as it was prohibited in the ICU.

READ MORE:

* Love, guidance and humility: On losing your last grandparent

* Black Fern Gayle Broughton on how 'rugby saved my life'

* Alison Mau: A grandparent's love is a special thing

* Volunteer grandma delights Kerikeri family

On the day she died, I wet her lips with a cotton cloth because she wasn't allowed to eat or drink.

She asked me to get her an orange soda as a send-off gift, but I wasn't allowed. Two hours later, a nurse called me to say my nana was being revived. I saw her lifeless body. I never got the chance to tell her I loved her.

I left my grandparents' house the day she was buried. I lived with my best friend for two months. After that, my mum took me in while I finished high school. It was a difficult time.

I left as soon as I graduated from high school, and started working.

How did I cope? Some of the last words my nan said to me, around the same time she asked for the orange soda, were that she felt pity for me. But it made me strong. I did my best to survive, just so I could let her know every day that she didn't need to worry because even though she's no longer around, I'm OK.

The only regret I have in my whole life is that I didn't tell my grandparents I loved them often - it wasn't common for us to do that then. I wish I had, I wish I had shown them how much I appreciated them. I wish I had taken care of them more. I wish I had taken more photos.

Ryshel Brown/Supplied Ryshel Brown and her aunt, who she lived with for a number of years.

Sadly, all my photos with my nan were destroyed in a flood. After 18 years, I returned to the house to see my aunt. She was so happy to see me and so was I. Her wish is for me to attend her 60th birthday two years from now. I will try.

This time, I'm trying my best to show my mother and father that I love them. I take heaps of photos with them. I try to take care of their needs. I don't want to have the same regret again.

There's this song I love by Sarah Geronimo from the Philippines called 'I'll be Alright'. Every single word is on point talking about coping. This is my favourite line:

"I will stand tall,

And try not to fall,

As I reach all my goals,

I will go on,

And I will move on,

All because of you,

For you, I'll be alright, I'll be okay."