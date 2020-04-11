In celebration of supermarket workers: Tales from the front lines

Two weeks into lockdown, workers at the country's supermarkets have had a front row seat to the best and worst of humanity. Bridget Jones speaks to five of these everyday heroes.

Denielle Wano, 40, works on New World Te Kūiti's online delivery website. She lives with her husband Jason and her sons Liam, 18, and Aidan, 11.

I turned 40 three weeks ago. We planned a trip to Bali, and we had to postpone that a week before lockdown. We had it planned since last year. [My boss] said just as well you've saved that week because you're going to need it later on!

I was on a week's holiday when Jacinda announced the lockdown on the Monday. I knew work would be busy, so I texted my boss that night and asked if they wanted me to come back. They did and I was back at work the next day. I wouldn't say it was scary, but it's been surreal.

We've been doing six-day weeks, and big hours, but we're a good team. Normally our biggest demand would be about 22 online orders in a day. Now we're doing about 50. We're still making sure we still have a little bit of a laugh and a joke, just to keep us sane.

You get a couple of customers who are a bit freaked out, but the majority have been pretty good. We've even had the odd thing added into orders – like boxes of chocolates – and the customer has said: "These are for you guys for doing an awesome job," which is really nice.

Before this, people would ask: "What do you do?" And you'd say: "I work at a supermarket," and you'd get that, kind of: "Oh, is that all?" response. But I think this has maybe opened people's eyes a bit. I hope it does, anyway.

My husband is an essential worker as well – he works for the lines company, so he's on call. My youngest [son], he's a real character. He was a little bit iffy, like: "Do you really have to go to work, Mum? Make sure you are careful." It's a juggle. We're making it work. The kids have been great. They've been helping each other out.

Te Kūiti is a small community. After work, we often go for a walk as a family and you see so many other families out, but you can't stop and say hello. It's weird.

Supplied Roland Olago and his wife both work at the supermarket. He says providing an essential service to his community, and his kids' support of that, has encouraged him as a dad.

Roland Olago, 36, is the grocery manager at New World Pukekohe. He lives in Papakura, South Auckland, with his wife Mary, and their four children, Elijah, 16, Malachi, 13, Bailey, 12, Laena, 9.

My wife is a grocery assistant at the supermarket I work at. It's been tricky.

Our kids were worried [about us working] at first, but they understand what being an essential worker means and they back us up 100 per cent. They're feeling really appreciated by us helping the community, so it's really inspiring them as well. It's really encouraged me as a dad.

Initially, customers were a bit confused about the limit of products and things and we were learning too; we've never had this before. But the message was to keep everyone calm and safe – even if we didn't always know what was coming next.

And our customers understand that, as essential workers, we are putting ourselves on the line.

Every day in my morning briefing, I tell my staff to stay safe and keep the customers safe, and I tell them to smile, because when you do, it affects everyone. When you see a smiling store, people calm down.

I've got about 50 staff and they are all talented and keen to help out. The responsibility I hold, everyone looks at me, you know? If I show a sad face, they are all going to be sad. My leadership reflects on my staff and at the end of the day, I want to make sure they are happy and safe.

My wife's the one I fall back on. We talk about what's going on and she's always the one that lifts me up when I'm not feeling [great]. I told her the other day, every time I iron my shirt, it's like getting ready to go to war, and we are putting our armour on to do our job for Aotearoa.

We can still chat to the customers, and they're always saying thank you and looking out for our wellbeing. I even had a couple offer their services, to come and help fill shelves. Some of them didn't even want any pay, they just wanted to help. I was really honoured. It just shows how close we are as a community.

Supplied Mel Sole knows the values in remaining upbeat in times of stress. It's tough, though, not being able to reassure regular customers with a hug.

Mel Sole, 45, is a duty manager at Netherby Four Square. She lives in Ashburton with husband Glen and son Corey, who has moved home from Christchurch to join the family bubble.

In a word, it's been crazy. It sounds wrong, but I was completely over the moon to be in the sort of job where I can still provide help for everybody. Yeah, it is no good, but I can't think like that. It's really hard to explain the feeling, actually.

We're not used to wearing gloves and masks and having plastic screens up and being 2m apart. We know each other and we have our regulars. Usually we can give them a hug and tell them everything will be OK, but right now we can't do that. That's very difficult.

The customers are coping pretty well, I think it's more of a demand on the team to make sure that we have that flow of product coming through and still provide that customer service. It's not physically draining, it's mentally draining just to make sure everybody's health and wellbeing is taken care of throughout; not only us, but the customers as well.

I've got to be – well, not got to, but I choose to – be an upbeat and happy person, regardless. Your whole perspective changes and you learn to tolerate things that you wouldn't tolerate so much. We haven't had any angry customers, but there's frustration. It's a learning curve for everybody.

When I come home, I strip off the uniform. I do that straight away, just out of precaution. And I'm thankful that I can come home and give my husband a hug. And they have seen the frustrated side of me. That's what they are there for as well, as a support for me.

At work, we're supporting each other, making sure everybody is feeling OK, that we are there, even if it's at the end of the phone, to talk to if they feel stressed or [want to] vent.

And it's overwhelming, but we do get such positive feedback from customers and that, at the end of the day, makes it worthwhile.

I think [this situation] will make people appreciate everybody just that little bit more.

Supplied Andrew Denny is dealing with truckloads of loo paper, keeping calm and carrying on.

Andrew Denny, 37, is the inwards goods team leader at Foodstuffs' distribution centre in Hornby, Christchurch. He lives with his landlord.

Going into work's a catch-22. There's an element of risk dealing with other people, but we are also privileged to have some normality. We're not sitting at home, going bats... crazy. For many of the team, there's a real sense of getting an opportunity to really show what we can do, to stretch the legs a bit. It stops being just a job; it's been more about providing for the community.

A lot of my team were here during the Christchurch earthquakes, so it's really good to have people who have been through this sort of unforeseen situation before and know what to do.

It's been busy. Hectic. Like December 23, day after day. It's Christmas volumes with no ability to plan or get the wheels in motion beforehand.

We've got 17,000 different products in the DC. When you're working with over 30 different freight companies, over 400 different suppliers, it gets a bit interesting.

Toilet paper went crazy, and flour, sugar. For some of those, we'd have one delivery a day – in some cases one a week – now we are going up to five or six deliveries in a day. And you're talking 10,000 packs of toilet paper per delivery.

The person I live with works in the hospital, so we're taking steps to avoid each other because we're both essential services; wash the door handle after you touch it, when we are in the common space – the laundry and the kitchen – following good hygiene practices. We implement physical distancing within the house.

My team knows we're doing a good job, but at times it seems like an insurmountable hill. There are days where you do more work than you've ever done before, and you know it's not enough. That would be the thing that would keep you up at night.

All we can do is try to insulate the staff from that, so they aren't clogging their minds and getting panicky, being unsafe. Just keep them focused on the basics; unload the next pallet, do the next job.

Supplied Paul Maxwell has found it tricky to explain to his young son why he can't hug him straight away when he comes home from work.

Paul Maxwell, 37, is the Countdown Ponsonby store manager. He lives in Te Atatū Peninsula with his wife, Angela, and son, Caden, 6.

I've had some hard conversations with my son. The other day he asked: "Hey Dad, how come everyone has to stay home but you have to go to work?" We've tried to educate him on what's happening, but they don't fully understand. I get home from work and he wants to run up and see me, but I have to tell him to wait for me to have a shower and change my clothes before we can have a hug. That's pretty tough.

I've been in retail 22 years, and I've never seen anything like this. We spoke about being an essential service early on, what that would mean for us – and that's business as usual. But I don't think we've ever seen ourselves as an essential service; the doctors and nurses, they're really on the front lines. What we spoke about was creating normality for everybody. It was about keeping our team and our customers safe, but also how do we serve the community? We're trying to make it as normal as possible for everybody to come, grab what they need, and get home and look after their families. Watching the team react and just jump in when everything was pretty chaotic early on was amazing to see. Everybody is here and keen to help and support the store and our customers.

There was a feeling of tension, and you could feel it in customers. But we get a lot of Facebook messages and emails thanking the team for making it so friendly and so normal when it's not normal. Those are pretty cool to see.

We joke that the top Google search for 2020 will be "easy at-home baking recipes" because everyone will be figuring out what to do with all the flour and yeast they've bought. And I reckon we're going to have the cleanest homes ever. I think people are just stocking up on things that make them feel a bit better, or a bit more prepared for whatever's coming.