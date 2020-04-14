Jacinda Ardern: 'I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness'

"I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness," the prime minister wrote online.

A small act of kindness from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's mother has been praised by Kiwis online.

On Tuesday, the prime minister posted a photo to Instagram of a cup of tea and packed lunch that had been placed by her door by her mother Laurell.

On Instagram Ardern wrote: "Left before anyone in my house was up this morning - at least so I thought.

"Turns out mum had got up and packed breakfast and a cup of tea for me and left it outside my door. And when it's not mum making tea, it's Clarke. I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness."

The small gesture was commended by many people online, as more than 140,000 people liked her post.

Kiwi broadcasters Toni Street commented on the post saying "This melts my heart", while Carly Flynn said: "Love this. We always need our mums."

Among the many comments, one person said: "That fills my heart. So pleased they are helping to look after you during this stressful and hectic time."

Another said: "Indeed. Mums are always showing up in invisible manners to help with things big and small, no matter how old we get."

While in lockdown Ardern's 'bubble' includes her parents, partner and young daughter Neve.

Jacinda Ardern/INSTAGRAM Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares Neve's Easter egg 'masterpiece'.

Last week, Ardern shared a photo of Neve's "masterpiece" she drew as part of NZ's Easter Egg hunt - which encouraged people to draw and colour pictures of eggs and stick them to their windows or mailboxes while in lockdown.

Ardern had also clarified for young New Zealanders that the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were essential services during lockdown.